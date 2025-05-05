It’s no secret that Solange Knowles pulls off all-black like nobody’s business. And for her latest experiment with the shade, the singer presented an artful twist on a beloved going out silhouette: the naked dress.

On Friday evening, Solange slipped into a full runway look from Ferragamo’s fall 2025 collection to attend the “Black Hair Reimagined: The New Era of Beauty” show in New York City. Given the relatively simple shape of Solange’s dress, most of the interest lay in its ornamentation. For starters, the piece was completely see-through thanks to a fishnet fabric. But most of the emphasis lied within strips of black fabric and tassels that artfully concealed the singer’s figure.

While the power of a sheer dress often lies in how “naked” its wearer looks, Solange’s outfit proved that there’s an artful way to pull off nude style. Solange finished off her look with sculptural silver earrings and strappy black sandals.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Solange stepped out to the show, held in Manhattan’s Financial District, to support her son Julez Smith Jr., who walked the runway in an elaborate green coat made entirely of hair. Smith, 20, was joined by top models like Anok Yai, Paloma Elsesser, and Imaan Hammam during the event. In the audience were stars such as Tracee Ellis Ross (who hosted the runway show), Justine Skye, and Selah Marley.

The show was held in six segments and highlighted collaborations between fashion and hair stylists. It served as an un-official kick off to Monday’s Met Gala, which celebrates “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Julez, for his part, made his debut at the gala last year in a sleek look from Luar. As for Solange, she hasn’t attended fashion’s night out since 2019.