Allow Solange Knowles to demonstrate an intellectual way to go about sheer dressing. On Tuesday, she attended the launch of Azurest Blue, her creative agency Saint Heron’s newest publication, in a scholar-worthy twist on the diaphanous trend.

Knowles turned to Ferragamo, one of her favorite brands, for the occasion. The top half of the look from Maximillian Davis’s fall 2025 runway collection featured a see-through bodice. At the waist, the skirt was designed with a gold shearling panel before finishing off with a simple black fabric. It was a sculptural counterpoint that lent the whole ensemble a librarian-chic authority

Knowles wrapped up her look with a petite evening clutch, pointed black heels, and pearl drop earrings.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer headed out to the Surrogate’s Court to celebrate the launch of Saint Heron’s new zine, Azurest Blue: The Life and Legacy of Amaza Lee. It follows the story of Amaza Lee Meredith, a Black and queer architect, artist, and educator. Along with her sister, she founded Azurest North, a vacation destination in Sag Harbor, New York, designed as a safe-haven for Black Americans during segregation. Meredith also founded Virginia State University’s art department in 1935.

The zine and research journal features documents, blueprints, and items from Meredith’s personal archives as well as commissioned essays written by contemporary figures in the art world.

“We started the research for this book five years ago at the height of the pandemic and had a lot of early limitations with accessing her archives because a lot of libraries and archives across the country were closed,” Knowles told The Cut. “I feel like we’ve been able to live with the evidence of her trajectory for so long. Over the course of working on this zine, we all became so intensely close to her spirit, her life, and the imaginings of how she lived and loved and existed.”