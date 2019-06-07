When Sophie Turner made her debut as Sansa Stark in
Game of Thrones, it was in an array of flowing pale gowns that would not look out of place on a Disney princess. But as Sansa matured, so did her wardrobe; by the end of the series, her more mature, sensible looks were more befitting of a warrior in training. At the same time, Turner’s style transformed in real life, too.
In the years after she first made her mark on Hollywood, at 13, Turner could most often be found on the red carpet in either a traditionally feminine dress in a muted color or a take on the LBD. Thanks in part to a relationship with Louis Vuitton, though, the actress has since adopted a much edgier look, from the casual Dickies T-shirt and red leather pants that she wore to the afterparty of a
Thrones premiere to one of the many daring ensembles she wore while on the X-Men: Dark Phoenix press tour with her co-star, Jessica Chastain. Below, look back at some of Sophie Turner’s most memorable red carpet appearances. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
For the 2023 BAFTA Awards, Turner stepped out in this lace Louis Vuitton stunner.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Turner sparkled for the premiere of
Devotion in this Louis Vuitton dress alongside her then-husband, Joe Jonas. WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
Turner debuted a long, wavy hairstyle during the 2022 Met Gala.
2021: Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In a white cape dress and black boots, Turner looked as elegant as ever to attend a 2021 Louis Vuitton event.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Turner put on a rather leggy display in Louis Vuitton for the 2020 Grammy Awards.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Turner was early to the Barbiecore trend when she stepped out to the 2020 SAG Awards in this hot pink corset gown.
Va-va-voom. Turner made the statement of all statements at the 2019 Met Gala in this patterned jumpsuit, slicked hair, and blue eyeshadow.
2019:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Turner looked like a golden statuette in this plunging gown for the 2019
Vanity Fair Oscar bash.
2019:
X-Men: Dark Phoenix Premiere
Turner slipped into this rhinestone sheer dress, that she layered with a striped bra and skirt, for the 2019
X-Men: Dark Phoenix Premiere.
2019:
Chasing Happiness Premiere
Turner looked like a walking disco ball in this chainmail mesh dress for the 2019 premiere of
Chasing Happiness.
2019: Billboard Music Awards
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards called for this floral jumpsuit complete with zipper details and statement shoulders.
The actress teamed up with Louis Vuitton for this lace gown to attend the 2017 Met Gala.
Turner was a vision in red for the 2017 SAG Awards.
Turner glittered for the 2017 BAFTA Awards in this two-toned sequined number.
2017: Golden Globe Awards
During the 2017 Golden Globes, Turner cut an avant-garde figure in this black and white Louis Vuitton look.
Blondes might, in fact, have more fun. Turner unveiled a chopped haircut at the 2016 Emmy Awards as she slipped into this sheer black dress.
2016: Game Of Thrones Premiere
Turner matched her one-shoulder gown with a intricate updo during the 2016 premiere of
Game Of Thrones.
Turner looked ravishing at the 2016 Academy Awards in this gray gown that she topped off with silver statement jewels.
For the 2015 Emmy Awards, Turner made a statement with this velour corset top and black dress pants.
The actress looked like a proper Hollywood veteran at the 2015 SAG Awards in this high-low black dress that she paired with statement heels.
2014: BAFTA Television Awards
The actress tapped into her grunge side with this black and grey dress to attend the 2014 BAFTA Television Awards.
2013:
Another Me Premiere
Turner looked like a princess in this tea-length, powder blue dress for the premiere of
Another Me.
2013:
Game Of Thrones Premiere
Turner stepped out to the
Game of Thrones season three premiere in a sheer and lace dress.
The actress attended the
Elle Style Awards in a drop waist LBD that she paired with rhinestone heels.
2012:
Game Of Thrones Premiere
Turner matched her cherry red pumps with her velvet clutch for the DVD premiere of
Game of Thrones.
This article was originally published on
June 7, 2019