When Sophie Turner made her debut as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, it was in an array of flowing pale gowns that would not look out of place on a Disney princess. But as Sansa matured, so did her wardrobe; by the end of the series, her more mature, sensible looks were more befitting of a warrior in training. At the same time, Turner’s style transformed in real life, too.

In the years after she first made her mark on Hollywood, at 13, Turner could most often be found on the red carpet in either a traditionally feminine dress in a muted color or a take on the LBD. Thanks in part to a relationship with Louis Vuitton, though, the actress has since adopted a much edgier look, from the casual Dickies T-shirt and red leather pants that she wore to the afterparty of a Thrones premiere to one of the many daring ensembles she wore while on the X-Men: Dark Phoenix press tour with her co-star, Jessica Chastain. Below, look back at some of Sophie Turner’s most memorable red carpet appearances.

2023: BAFTA Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2023 BAFTA Awards, Turner stepped out in this lace Louis Vuitton stunner.

2022: Devotion Premiere Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Turner sparkled for the premiere of Devotion in this Louis Vuitton dress alongside her then-husband, Joe Jonas.

2022: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Turner debuted a long, wavy hairstyle during the 2022 Met Gala.

2021: Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a white cape dress and black boots, Turner looked as elegant as ever to attend a 2021 Louis Vuitton event.

2020: Grammy Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Turner put on a rather leggy display in Louis Vuitton for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

2020: SAG Awards JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Turner was early to the Barbiecore trend when she stepped out to the 2020 SAG Awards in this hot pink corset gown.

2019: Met Gala Getty Images Va-va-voom. Turner made the statement of all statements at the 2019 Met Gala in this patterned jumpsuit, slicked hair, and blue eyeshadow.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Getty Images Turner looked like a golden statuette in this plunging gown for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar bash.

2019: X-Men: Dark Phoenix Premiere Getty Images Turner slipped into this rhinestone sheer dress, that she layered with a striped bra and skirt, for the 2019 X-Men: Dark Phoenix Premiere.

2019: Chasing Happiness Premiere Getty Images Turner looked like a walking disco ball in this chainmail mesh dress for the 2019 premiere of Chasing Happiness.

2019: Billboard Music Awards Getty Images The 2019 Billboard Music Awards called for this floral jumpsuit complete with zipper details and statement shoulders.

2017: Met Gala Getty Images The actress teamed up with Louis Vuitton for this lace gown to attend the 2017 Met Gala.

2017: SAG Awards Getty Images Turner was a vision in red for the 2017 SAG Awards.

2017: BAFTA Awards Getty Images Turner glittered for the 2017 BAFTA Awards in this two-toned sequined number.

2017: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images During the 2017 Golden Globes, Turner cut an avant-garde figure in this black and white Louis Vuitton look.

2016: Emmy Awards Getty Images Blondes might, in fact, have more fun. Turner unveiled a chopped haircut at the 2016 Emmy Awards as she slipped into this sheer black dress.

2016: Game Of Thrones Premiere Getty Images Turner matched her one-shoulder gown with a intricate updo during the 2016 premiere of Game Of Thrones.

2016: Academy Awards Getty Images Turner looked ravishing at the 2016 Academy Awards in this gray gown that she topped off with silver statement jewels.

2015: Emmy Awards Getty Images For the 2015 Emmy Awards, Turner made a statement with this velour corset top and black dress pants.

2015: SAG Awards Getty Images The actress looked like a proper Hollywood veteran at the 2015 SAG Awards in this high-low black dress that she paired with statement heels.

2014: BAFTA Television Awards Getty Images The actress tapped into her grunge side with this black and grey dress to attend the 2014 BAFTA Television Awards.

2013: Another Me Premiere Getty Images Turner looked like a princess in this tea-length, powder blue dress for the premiere of Another Me.

2013: Game Of Thrones Premiere Getty Images Turner stepped out to the Game of Thrones season three premiere in a sheer and lace dress.

2013: Elle Style Awards Getty Images The actress attended the Elle Style Awards in a drop waist LBD that she paired with rhinestone heels.

2012: Game Of Thrones Premiere Getty Images Turner matched her cherry red pumps with her velvet clutch for the DVD premiere of Game of Thrones.