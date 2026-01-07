As corporate America dusts off its key cards following the holiday break, Sophie Turner is already clocked in. Today, the actor stepped out in New York City in a look that would actually excite us to abide by the “back to office” mandate. It was a fitting choice given she’s promoting her new Prime Video show, Steal, in which she plays an officer worker who finds herself in “the heist of the century.”

Seen arriving at the SiriusXM Studios, Turner slipped into a structured trench coat that embraced ’80s power dressing. It featured a funnel collar and statement shoulders and finished just above the ankle. She carried a bright red handbag as a clutch. Underneath, Turner committed fully to the corporate fantasy.

She leaned into business attire with matching two-piece skirt suit. The British actor wore a tailored blazer, with a nipped-in waist and plunging neckline, that she styled with a below-the-knee pencil skirt. Black high heels, a red lip, and clear aviators finished off the ensemble.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Steal, Turner plays Zara, an ordinary office worker at an investment firm whose day spirals into chaos when a violent heist unfolds at her workplace. Her character is thrown into the center of the crime, which threatens her company and her personal life, too. “A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke (Archie Madekwe) to execute their demands,” reads the series’s logline. “But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions and why?”

Let this outfit serve as Turner’s take on method dressing for a proper 9-5.