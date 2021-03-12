FASHION

She Wears the Pants

After a year bereft of tailoring, menswear-inspired staples are back and bigger than ever.

Photographed by Karim Sadli
Styled by Max Pearmain
Merlijne Schorren wears a Balenciaga shirt and sweatpants; the Row belt (throughout); Reebok sneakers (throughout); stylist’s own T-shirt (throughout).

Prada sweater, turtleneck, and belted skirt. Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Eye Serum.

Louis Vuitton knit top; DSquared2 pants.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello vest and pants.

Michael Kors Collection coat; DSquared2 pants. René Furterer Tonucia Replumping Conditioning Mask.

Hermès sleeveless knit shirt and pants.

Max Mara tank and pants.

Giorgio Armani jacket; the Row pants.

The Row jacket. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze.

Fendi vest and pants.

Hair by Damien Boissinot for René Furterer at Art + Commerce; makeup by Christelle Cocquet at Calliste; manicure by Alexandra Janowski at ArtList. Model: Merlijne Schorren at DNA Models. Casting by Michelle Lee Casting. Set design by Alexander Bock at Streeters. Produced by Clément Camaret at Brachfeld World; production manager: Adrien Cantenot at Brachfeld World; production coordinator: Theo Guillemont at Brachfeld World; photo assistants: Antoni Ciufo, Thomas Vincent, Chiara Vittorini; digital technician: Edouard Malfettes; retouching: Imagin Productions; fashion assistants: Emma Simmonds, Manuel Noriega; hair assistant: Kyoko Kishita; makeup assistant: Aya Murai.

