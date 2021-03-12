She Wears the Pants
After a year bereft of tailoring, menswear-inspired staples are back and bigger than ever.
Louis Vuitton knit top; DSquared2 pants.
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello vest and pants.
Michael Kors Collection coat; DSquared2 pants. René Furterer Tonucia Replumping Conditioning Mask.
Hermès sleeveless knit shirt and pants.
Max Mara tank and pants.
Giorgio Armani jacket; the Row pants.
The Row jacket. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze.
Fendi vest and pants.
Hair by Damien Boissinot for René Furterer at Art + Commerce; makeup by Christelle Cocquet at Calliste; manicure by Alexandra Janowski at ArtList. Model: Merlijne Schorren at DNA Models. Casting by Michelle Lee Casting. Set design by Alexander Bock at Streeters. Produced by Clément Camaret at Brachfeld World; production manager: Adrien Cantenot at Brachfeld World; production coordinator: Theo Guillemont at Brachfeld World; photo assistants: Antoni Ciufo, Thomas Vincent, Chiara Vittorini; digital technician: Edouard Malfettes; retouching: Imagin Productions; fashion assistants: Emma Simmonds, Manuel Noriega; hair assistant: Kyoko Kishita; makeup assistant: Aya Murai.