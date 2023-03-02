ADD TO CART
The Spring 2023 Shoe Trends to Shop Now
by Amir La Sure and Christina Holevas
Collage by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Even if the balmy days of spring still feel far away, it’s time to start considering your warm-weather footwear. The Spring 2023 runways were dominated by modern remixes of classic silhouettes: ladylike styles twisted into something a little weird (in the best way), ballet flats that feel anything but prim, platforms and flatforms with lots of personality, cocktail-ready heels with a more-is-more mentality, and easy slip-ons in unexpected colors that toe the fine line between ugly and fabulous. Whether you’re in the market for an everyday shoe or a pair of dancing-’til-dawn pumps, there’s something in the mix for everyone. Check out our favorite takes on the seasons hottest shoe trends below:
On Pointe
This latest crop of ballerina-inspired flats feel fresh and modern rather than prissy and perfect. Style them with loose jeans, tailored trousers or cargo pants to lean into the new direction.
Ladylike With a Twist
Traditionally “femme” styles like Mary Janes, slingbacks, mules and single-sole pumps are getting a little weird this season. And we’re loving it.
More is More
Party-ready shoes are all about maximalism this season. Lean into the fun with ruffles, studs, rosettes, feathers and more.
Unexpected Hues
Tired of neutrals? Us too. Right now, colors that are slightly “off” feel just right.
Extra Inches
Platforms are here to stay. This season, it’s all about shapes that feel clunky, chunky and full of life.