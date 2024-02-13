FROM THE MAGAZINE

10 Spring 2024 Accessories That Are Sure to Spark Joy

Photographs by Joaquin Laguinge
Styled by Jade Vallario
Gucci shoe.
Whether it's Gucci's flatform horsebit loafers or The Row's reimagined jelly sandals, this season's must-have shoes and bags are tinged with a hefty dose of '90s nostalgia.

Bottega Veneta bag.

Chanel sandals.

The Row shoe.

Prada bag.

Fendi boot.

Balenciaga clutch.

Louis Vuitton shoes.

Ferragamo sandal.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello bag.

Set design by Valérie Weill at Bird Production.

Produced by Blanc Agency; Producer: Ana Esparza; Photo assistants: Aurélien Nobécourt, Kevin Theard; Digital Technician: Adrien Brianchon; Set Design Assistant: Nicolas L’Allemand.

