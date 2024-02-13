FROM THE MAGAZINE
10 Spring 2024 Accessories That Are Sure to Spark Joy
Photographs by Joaquin Laguinge
Styled by Jade Vallario
Updated:
Originally Published:
Gucci shoe.
Whether it's Gucci's flatform horsebit loafers or The Row's reimagined jelly sandals, this season's must-have shoes and bags are tinged with a hefty dose of '90s nostalgia.
Bottega Veneta bag.
Chanel sandals.
1/2
The Row shoe.
Prada bag.
1/2
Fendi boot.
Balenciaga clutch.
1/2
Louis Vuitton shoes.
Ferragamo sandal.
1/2
Set design by Valérie Weill at Bird Production.
Produced by Blanc Agency; Producer: Ana Esparza; Photo assistants: Aurélien Nobécourt, Kevin Theard; Digital Technician: Adrien Brianchon; Set Design Assistant: Nicolas L’Allemand.
This article was originally published on