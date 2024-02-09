Spring’s Best Fashion Offers More Than What Meets the Eye
Photographs byJamie Hawkesworth
Styled byBrian Molloy
From left: Rianne Van Rompaey and Julia Nobis wear JW Anderson hoodies and shorts.
Contrary to what the gray skies might lead you to believe, spring is rapidly approaching. And with it, comes the chance to rewrite your style playbook. Here, models Rianne Van Rompaey and Julia Nobis lead a host of stylish characters to inspire your next sartorial move.
Hair by Jimmy Paul at Susan Price; makeup by Dick Page for Tom Ford Beauty at Bryant Artists. Models: Rianne Van Rompaey and Julia Nobis at DNA Model Management. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting.
Street cast: Brandon Anderson, Cullen Gyseman, Dominic Shaw, Dennis Sukhotskiy; Street casting by Sarah Small at Good Catch Casting; Produced by Farago Projects; Executive Producer: Sylvia Farago; Producers: Sarah Aranda Garzon, Alex Bassford, Nerea Wallis; Production Coordinators: Keri Hannah-Pettigrew, Phoebe Bunje; Photo assistants: George Hutton, Will Bruce; Lab: Rapid Eye; Retouching: Simon Thistle; Fashion assistants: Katarina Silva, Philip Smith, Jess Sharp, Antoni Jankowski; Production assistants: Paulina Dodot, Tom Aucott, Taki Vlahopulos; Hair assistant: James Tarquin; Makeup assistant: Faye Bluff.