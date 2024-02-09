Spring’s Best Fashion Offers More Than What Meets the Eye

Contrary to what the gray skies might lead you to believe, spring is rapidly approaching. And with it, comes the chance to rewrite your style playbook. Here, models Rianne Van Rompaey and Julia Nobis lead a host of stylish characters to inspire your next sartorial move.

Nobis wears a Loewe jacket and shorts.

Nobis wears a Yohji Yamamoto top and skirt; The Row hat; Dolce & Gabbana boots.

Van Rompaey wears a JW Anderson hoodie and shorts; Charvet socks.

Van Rompaey wears a Dior jacket and skirt.

Nobis wears The Row coat and skirt; vintage hat from National Theatre Costume Hire, London; vintage pocket square from Angels Costumes, London; Dolce & Gabbana boots.

Dominic Shaw wears a Louis Vuitton dress; Marni shirt; Comme des Garçons Homme Plus pants; vintage hat from National Theatre Costume Hire, London.

From left: Van Rompaey wears a Y/Project jacket; Wolford turtleneck bodysuit; The Row skirt; Issey Miyake hat. Nobis wears a Valentino jacket; Wolford turtleneck bodysuit; Y/Project skirt; vintage hat from Angels Costumes, London; Dolce & Gabbana tie neck.

From left: Brandon Anderson wears a Giorgio Armani jacket and pants; Ralph Lauren Purple Label shirt; Comme des Garçons Homme Plus collar. Dennis Sukhotskiy wears an Emporio Armani jacket and pants; Turnbull & Asser shirt.

Van Rompaey wears a Maison Margiela jacket and culottes; vintage hat from National Theatre Costume Hire, London; vintage brooch from Angels Costumes, London; Dolce & Gabbana boots.

Van Rompaey wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane jacket; Quira skirt; vintage hat from National Theatre Costume Hire, London; stylist’s own sock.

Cullen Gyseman wears a Simone Rocha jacket; Ralph Lauren Purple Label shirt.

From left: Van Rompaey and Nobis wear JW Anderson hoodies and shorts; Charvet socks.

Nobis wears a Gucci jacket; Hodakova skirt; stylist’s own collar.

Hair by Jimmy Paul at Susan Price; makeup by Dick Page for Tom Ford Beauty at Bryant Artists. Models: Rianne Van Rompaey and Julia Nobis at DNA Model Management. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting.

Street cast: Brandon Anderson, Cullen Gyseman, Dominic Shaw, Dennis Sukhotskiy; Street casting by Sarah Small at Good Catch Casting; Produced by Farago Projects; Executive Producer: Sylvia Farago; Producers: Sarah Aranda Garzon, Alex Bassford, Nerea Wallis; Production Coordinators: Keri Hannah-Pettigrew, Phoebe Bunje; Photo assistants: George Hutton, Will Bruce; Lab: Rapid Eye; Retouching: Simon Thistle; Fashion assistants: Katarina Silva, Philip Smith, Jess Sharp, Antoni Jankowski; Production assistants: Paulina Dodot, Tom Aucott, Taki Vlahopulos; Hair assistant: James Tarquin; Makeup assistant: Faye Bluff.