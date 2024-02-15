FROM THE MAGAZINE

Spring Fashion Reaches Epic Proportions

It’s hard to overstate the devastatingly chic appeal of the season’s exaggerated silhouettes and outsize designs.

Photographs by Luis Alberto Rodriguez
Styled by Charlotte Collet
Awar Odhiang wears an Alaïa coat; stylist’s own scarf.
Givenchy coat; Falke socks; Prada shoes.

Balenciaga dress and shoes; stylist’s own belt.

Valentino dress; vintage boots from 20age Archive, Paris.

Marni shirt, dress, and pants; stylist’s own shoes.

Max Mara romper; vintage belt from 20age Archive, Paris; Falke socks; Bally shoes.

Bottega Veneta dress and boots.

Prada jacket, shorts, belt, socks, and shoes; vintage sunglasses from 20age Archive, Paris.

Louis Vuitton tights and shoes.

Louis Vuitton jacket, belt, and tights.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jumpsuit; Zana Bayne belt; stylist’s own shoes.

Alexander McQueen coat, shirt, and pants; stylist’s own shoes.

Ferragamo coat; vintage sweater from 20age Archive, Paris; stylist’s own shoes.

Hair by Lucas Wilson for Oribe at Day One; makeup by Michaela Bosch for Addiction Tokyo at Bryant Artists; manicure by Mayumi Abuku for Kosé at Susan Price NYC. Model: Awar Odhiang at Ford Models NY. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting. Set design by Griffin Stoddard at Streeters.

Produced by Hudson Hill Production; Producer: Wei-Li Wang; Lighting Technician: Kyle May; Photo assistants: Rowan Allen, Romek Rasenas; Lab: picturehouse + the small darkroom; Retouching: dtouch creative; Fashion assistant: Sofia Amaral; Production assistant: Andy Zalkin; Makeup assistant: Micka Omura; Set assistants: Jordan Yasmineh, Addison Vawters.