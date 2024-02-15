Spring Fashion Reaches Epic Proportions

Givenchy coat; Falke socks; Prada shoes.
Balenciaga dress and shoes; stylist’s own belt.
Valentino dress; vintage boots from 20age Archive, Paris.
Marni shirt, dress, and pants; stylist’s own shoes.
Max Mara romper; vintage belt from 20age Archive, Paris; Falke socks; Bally shoes.
Bottega Veneta dress and boots.
Prada jacket, shorts, belt, socks, and shoes; vintage sunglasses from 20age Archive, Paris.
Louis Vuitton tights and shoes.
Louis Vuitton jacket, belt, and tights.
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jumpsuit; Zana Bayne belt; stylist’s own shoes.
Alexander McQueen coat, shirt, and pants; stylist’s own shoes.
Ferragamo coat; vintage sweater from 20age Archive, Paris; stylist’s own shoes.
Hair by Lucas Wilson for Oribe at Day One; makeup by Michaela Bosch for Addiction Tokyo at Bryant Artists; manicure by Mayumi Abuku for Kosé at Susan Price NYC. Model: Awar Odhiang at Ford Models NY. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting. Set design by Griffin Stoddard at Streeters.
Produced by Hudson Hill Production; Producer: Wei-Li Wang; Lighting Technician: Kyle May; Photo assistants: Rowan Allen, Romek Rasenas; Lab: picturehouse + the small darkroom; Retouching: dtouch creative; Fashion assistant: Sofia Amaral; Production assistant: Andy Zalkin; Makeup assistant: Micka Omura; Set assistants: Jordan Yasmineh, Addison Vawters.