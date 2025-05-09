FROM THE MAGAZINE

Pattern Recognition: This Spring, Go Bold in All-Over Prints That Pop

From painterly florals to punchy polka dots, the season’s standout designs are meant to be seen—and styled with abandon. Model Luly Tenney demonstrates.

Photographs by Oliver Hadlee Pearch
Styled by Charlotte Collet
Lulu Tenney wears a Loewe dress; Miu Miu earrings (throughout); Hermès scarf; Emilio Cavallini tights; stylist’s own gloves (throughout).

Louis Vuitton dress, skirt, scarves, bag, and sneakers; stylist’s own tights and socks.

Dolce & Gabbana dress, leggings, and sandals; Echo scarf; stylist’s own shirt and socks.

Burberry coat, jacket, shirt, kilt, bag, and shoes; Emilio Cavallini tights.

Hermès shirt, pants, and jacket; Emilio Cavallini tights; Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Zadig & Voltaire dress; Rabanne dress; Brooks Brothers shirt; Gucci bag; Emilio Cavallini tights; Loewe shoes.

Brunello Cucinelli coat; Talia Byre jacket and pants; Max Mara shirt; Prada bag; Emilio Cavallini tights; Dior sandals.

Chloé dress, pants, and sandals; Emilio Cavallini tights.

Fendi jacket, dress, and pants; Hermès scarf; Valentino Garavani shoes; stylist’s own socks.

Celine dresses, polo shirt, bag, and scarf; Manolo Blahnik shoes; stylist’s own tights.

Dior dress and sandals; Emilio Cavallini tights; stylist’s own scarf.

Chanel jacket, turtleneck, sweater, skirt, pants, necklace, chain necklace (worn as belt), scarf, and boots.

Lulu Tenney wears a Valentino jacket, shirt, and pants; Valentino Garavani scarf and shoes; Miu Miu earrings.

Hair by Shiori Takahashi at Streeters; makeup by Mel Arter for Anastasia Beverly Hills at Julian Watson Agency; manicure by Pebbles Aikens for Penhaligon’s at the Wall Group. Model: Lulu Tenney at Lumien Creative. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting.

Produced by Partner Films; Executive Producer: Kimberly Arms; Producer: Matilda Webster; Camera assistant: Bella Sporle; Photography assistants: Albi Gualtieri, Abena Appiah, Daiki Tajima; Retouching: Aly Studio; Fashion assistant: Philip Smith; Production assistants: Mimi Lomax, Billy Barber Cruz, Jago Onians; Hair assistant: Krisztian Szalay; Makeup assistant: Nancy Duval Smith.