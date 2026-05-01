She’s No Slouch: Spring’s Loose Silhouettes Are Precisely Polished

Noor Khan wears The Row shirt and pants; Charvet cummerbund; shoes from Académie du Bal Costumé, Paris; stylist’s own tie.

Khan wears Dior top, pants, belt, and shoes.

Khan wears The Row tank tops and skirt; Charvet cummerbund; Church’s shoes.

Khan wears Chanel jacket and skirt; Church’s shoes.

Khan wears Prada shirt, pants, and shoes.

Khan wears Marc Jacobs jacket, top, skirt, and shoes.

Khan wears Louis Vuitton dress, pants, and shoes.

Khan wears Prada jacket and dress.

Khan wears Dior Haute Couture sweater and pants with attached skirt; Church’s shoes.

Khan wears Dior jacket, shirt, pants, and shoes.

Hair by Damien Boissinot at Art + Commerce; makeup by Francelle Daly at Bryant Artists; manicure by Marie Rosa for Dior. Model: Noor Khan at Next NY. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting. Set design by Alexander Bock.

Produced by Endorphyn; executive Producer: Guillaume Rasquier; Producer: Emanuela Polo; Line Producer: Magali Mennessier; Lighting Director: Margaux Jouanneau; Light Assistants: Jakub Fulin, Charles Hardouin; Digital Technician: Nicolas Fallet; Digital Technician assistant: Kiara Chhahira; Postproduction: D-Factory; Production Assistants: Benjamin Cayzac, Simon Rihouey; Studio Assistant: Quentin Dewilde; Fashion Assistants: Bianca Parisotto, Annica Sidebrand; Hair Assistant: Tomohiro Inotsume; Makeup Assistant: Madrona Redhawk; Tailor: Bravan Nunes.