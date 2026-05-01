She’s No Slouch: Spring’s Loose Silhouettes Are Precisely Polished
There’s rigor and discipline behind the season’s seemingly casual ensembles. Model of the moment Noor Khan demonstrates.
Hair by Damien Boissinot at Art + Commerce; makeup by Francelle Daly at Bryant Artists; manicure by Marie Rosa for Dior. Model: Noor Khan at Next NY. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting. Set design by Alexander Bock.
Produced by Endorphyn; executive Producer: Guillaume Rasquier; Producer: Emanuela Polo; Line Producer: Magali Mennessier; Lighting Director: Margaux Jouanneau; Light Assistants: Jakub Fulin, Charles Hardouin; Digital Technician: Nicolas Fallet; Digital Technician assistant: Kiara Chhahira; Postproduction: D-Factory; Production Assistants: Benjamin Cayzac, Simon Rihouey; Studio Assistant: Quentin Dewilde; Fashion Assistants: Bianca Parisotto, Annica Sidebrand; Hair Assistant: Tomohiro Inotsume; Makeup Assistant: Madrona Redhawk; Tailor: Bravan Nunes.