Fashion week can be such a tease. You see these great pieces paraded before you, but you can’t possess any of it anytime soon. Aside from a few brands that offer a see-now-buy-now model, most designs you admire on the runway won’t become available to the public until far into the new year. But look on the bright side. With New York Fashion Week behind us, we have a deluge of styling inspiration to last us through December. You might not be able to buy Altuzarra’s voluminous skirts or 6397’s layered tanks just yet, but perhaps you have a similar midi in your closet, or two tank tops that can go on top of each other for a comparable effect. That’s the more eco-friendly way to adopt new styles anyway, right? Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t be filling our shopping carts when these collections do become available. But in the meantime, here are the five styling tips we’re going to take with us from the spring/summer 2027 runways.

Tee as Top

Kallmeyer Indigital

When the skirt is the star, you don’t need anything groundbreaking on top, at least not according to Kallmeyer. The brand sent a gorgeously embroidered calf-length skirt down the runway, styled with an oversize long-sleeve tee on top. It made for an unexpectedly cool and carefree look, when another shirt option could have easily turned the whole thing fussy.

Clashing Colors

Tory Burch Photograph by Dan Lecca

Many New York designers brought out the color wheel this season. Henry Zankov offered up his vibrant designs to Diane von Furstenberg, where he made his debut as creative director. (He still had some left over for his eponymous line as well.) Campillo paired peach-pinks with bright yellows and cobalt blue, while Tory Burch used a similar color scheme on her runway. Finally, there was Sergio Hudson giving full high-fashion Barney with a purple chiffon dress layered over a magenta skirt. Before summer is truly over and the gray skies have you dressing in neutrals, get inspired by the rainbows on the runway.

Skirts and Sweaters

J. Press Tom Concordia/KesslerStudio

This look from J. Press likely isn’t for everyone, but there’s something so charming about it. It embodies a very Ivy League attitude, like something you would wear while rushing to class through a vine-covered courtyard in the 1950s. It fits perfectly into the preppy, all-American J. Press world—which just this season added womenswear into the fold—and it provides a new, more formal use case for the brand’s famed Shaggy Dog sweaters.

Layer Up

6397 Courtesy of 6397

Layered tops are nothing new, but the look seemed to hit a fever pitch on the spring-summer runways in New York. Zane Li—whose brand Lii is known for its tendency to stack in chic ways—took part, as did Eckhaus Latta and 6397. According to these brands, when you can’t decide which shirt to wear, try both.

The Jacket and A-line Formula

Altuzarra Isidore Motag/Gorunway.com

If the styling at J.Press isn’t for you, perhaps you’ll appreciate Altuzarra’s take on big skirts instead. Design Joseph Altuzarra was inspired by Casa Susanna for his spring 2027 collection. The book, published in 2024, provides a photographic record of the Catskills resort of the same name, which in the 1950s and ’60s acted as a safe haven for transgender women, gender nonconforming people, and men who dressed as women. The fluidity celebrated at Casa Susanna can be seen in Altuzarra’s collection, which mixes traditionally feminine midcentury tropes, like the swing skirt, with the masculine, like studded belts and leather jackets or chore coats.