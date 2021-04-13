FASHION

10 Party Outfits for a Brave New World

As we begin to consider the possibility of celebrating together again, dramatic, free-spirited ensembles feel just right.

Photographed by Camille Vivier
Styled by Marie Chaix
Assa Baradji wears a Balenciaga chain dress, sunglasses, and pantalegging shoes; Wolford turtleneck bodysuit.
Ali Ridgway wears a Prada cape, turtleneck, pants, and shoes; Bottega Veneta earrings; Gucci gloves; stylist’s own red tights.

Ylang Messenguiral wears a Dior bralette and boy shorts; Louis Vuitton shoes; stylist’s own socks.

Baradji wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress; Patou shoes; stylist’s own socks. Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 in Truffle.

Ridgway wears a Louis Vuitton jacket and dress; Wolford turtleneck bodysuit; Frolov headpiece; stylist’s own tights and shoes.

Dio wears a Valentino dress; Prada turtleneck; Louis Vuitton shoes; stylist’s own tights.

Dio wears a Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons dress; Prada turtleneck; Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier scarf; Bottega Veneta shoes; stylist’s own tights. L’Oréal Paris Skin Paradise Water-Infused Tinted Moisturizer in Deep 03.

Ridgway wears a Salvatore Ferragamo top and skirt; Chanel shoes.

Messenguiral wears a Bottega Veneta sweater dress; Louis Vuitton shoes; stylist’s own socks. Garnier Green Labs Pinea-C Brightening Serum Cream with Vitamin-C + Pineapple.

Dio wears a Miu Miu turtleneck and shoes; Patou pants; Jennifer Behr veiled headband; Balenciaga sunglasses.

Hair by Yann Turchi for L’Oréal Professionnel at Bryant Artists; makeup by Anthony Preel at ArtList. Models: Ali Ridgway at Milk Management; Assa Baradji at Heroes Models; Ylang Messenguiral at Premium Models; Dio at Keva Legault. Casting by Michelle Lee Casting.

Produced by Rosie Bendandi at Concrete; production manager: Tobias Brahmst at Shape Production; retouching: Sophia El Mir; photo assistants: Bertrand Jeannot, Arthur Jung; fashion assistants: Anaelle Field, Tamara Prince; production assistant: Tyler Reid; hair assistant: Mellisa Nérovique; makeup assistant: Rafaela Siqueira.

