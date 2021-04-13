10 Party Outfits for a Brave New World

Ylang Messenguiral wears a Dior bralette and boy shorts; Louis Vuitton shoes; stylist’s own socks.
Baradji wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress; Patou shoes; stylist’s own socks. Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 in Truffle.
Ridgway wears a Louis Vuitton jacket and dress; Wolford turtleneck bodysuit; Frolov headpiece; stylist’s own tights and shoes.
Dio wears a Valentino dress; Prada turtleneck; Louis Vuitton shoes; stylist’s own tights.
Dio wears a Junya Watanabe Comme des Garçons dress; Prada turtleneck; Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier scarf; Bottega Veneta shoes; stylist’s own tights. L’Oréal Paris Skin Paradise Water-Infused Tinted Moisturizer in Deep 03.
Ridgway wears a Salvatore Ferragamo top and skirt; Chanel shoes.
Messenguiral wears a Bottega Veneta sweater dress; Louis Vuitton shoes; stylist’s own socks. Garnier Green Labs Pinea-C Brightening Serum Cream with Vitamin-C + Pineapple.
Dio wears a Miu Miu turtleneck and shoes; Patou pants; Jennifer Behr veiled headband; Balenciaga sunglasses.
Hair by Yann Turchi for L’Oréal Professionnel at Bryant Artists; makeup by Anthony Preel at ArtList. Models: Ali Ridgway at Milk Management; Assa Baradji at Heroes Models; Ylang Messenguiral at Premium Models; Dio at Keva Legault. Casting by Michelle Lee Casting.
Produced by Rosie Bendandi at Concrete; production manager: Tobias Brahmst at Shape Production; retouching: Sophia El Mir; photo assistants: Bertrand Jeannot, Arthur Jung; fashion assistants: Anaelle Field, Tamara Prince; production assistant: Tyler Reid; hair assistant: Mellisa Nérovique; makeup assistant: Rafaela Siqueira.