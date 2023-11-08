5 Bag Trends from the Spring 2024 Runways to Shop Now

When it comes to trends, bags can be some of the most fickle creatures—one season it’s all about tiny purses, the next we’re cramming everything we can think of into gigantic totes. On the spring 2024 runways, thankfully, the overarching themes leaned practical, giving us plenty of inspiration for investment pieces that will actually help with the matter of getting essentials from point A to point B (which is, after all, the whole point).

Woven styles that felt far more sophisticated than your average beach bag popped up everywhere and were paired with looks that ranged from cocktail to casual, making the case for cultivating a breezy energy all day long. Meanwhile, the bucket, a shape associated as much with the 1970s as it is the 2010s, feels new again in larger proportions and luxurious materials. Classic styles like top handle purses and briefcases felt slyly subversive in the hands of capable designers, twisting their workaday energy into something tough and fabulous. Of course, it can’t all be too straightforward—some of the most fun pieces were almost comically oversized, blurring the line between tote and weekender. Clearly, these are made for those with somewhere—or many places—to be.

Woven Bags Straw, leather, rope and raffia lend themselves to intricate patterns and a loose, open texture. Usually associated with beachy escapes, these sophisticated versions bring that same playful energy to more elevated pursuits. Fendi Loewe Gabriela Hearst Bottega Veneta Chanel Valentino

Buckets Usually, bucket bags are crossbody styles in small proportions. The ones we loved this season are bigger and more impactful, making the most of their sculptural shape. Miu Miu Ferragamo Loewe Bottega Veneta

Twisted Lady Bags Not your grandma's top handle. Soft lines, intriguing details and playful constructions make these classics feel fun again. Versace Simone Rocha Prada Dries van Noten Etro Altuzarra

Oversized Go big or go home. These gigantic styles are made for women on the move. Ferragamo Victoria Beckham Loewe Bottega Veneta