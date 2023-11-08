FASHION

5 Bag Trends from the Spring 2024 Runways to Shop Now

Oversized carryalls, practical bucket bags and ladylike staples are all making a major comeback.

GIF by Ashley Peña. Images courtesy of the brands.
When it comes to trends, bags can be some of the most fickle creatures—one season it’s all about tiny purses, the next we’re cramming everything we can think of into gigantic totes. On the spring 2024 runways, thankfully, the overarching themes leaned practical, giving us plenty of inspiration for investment pieces that will actually help with the matter of getting essentials from point A to point B (which is, after all, the whole point).

Woven styles that felt far more sophisticated than your average beach bag popped up everywhere and were paired with looks that ranged from cocktail to casual, making the case for cultivating a breezy energy all day long. Meanwhile, the bucket, a shape associated as much with the 1970s as it is the 2010s, feels new again in larger proportions and luxurious materials. Classic styles like top handle purses and briefcases felt slyly subversive in the hands of capable designers, twisting their workaday energy into something tough and fabulous. Of course, it can’t all be too straightforward—some of the most fun pieces were almost comically oversized, blurring the line between tote and weekender. Clearly, these are made for those with somewhere—or many places—to be.

Woven Bags

Straw, leather, rope and raffia lend themselves to intricate patterns and a loose, open texture. Usually associated with beachy escapes, these sophisticated versions bring that same playful energy to more elevated pursuits.

Fendi

Loewe

Gabriela Hearst

Bottega Veneta

Chanel

Valentino

Shop The Trend Early

Peekaboo ISeeU Petite
$4,800
Fendi
Alaia Khaima Large Raffia Basket Tote
$2,500
Moda Operandi
Proenza Schouler Macrame Leather Drawstring Tote Bag
$2,890
Bergdorf Goodman
Hunting Season Large Iraca-Woven Basket Bag
$334
Matches

Buckets

Usually, bucket bags are crossbody styles in small proportions. The ones we loved this season are bigger and more impactful, making the most of their sculptural shape.

Miu Miu

Ferragamo

Loewe

Bottega Veneta

Shop The Trend Early

Leather Medium Bellport Bucket Bag
$698
Ralph Lauren
Saint Laurent Alix Striped Bucket Bag
$2,800
Farfetch
ETRO Saturno leather bucket bag
$1,390
Farfetch
Bottega Veneta Kalimero Intrecciato-Leather Bucket Bag
$7,500
Matches
Rabanne 1969 Chainmail Bucket Bag
$1,390
Saks Fifth Avenue

Twisted Lady Bags

Not your grandma’s top handle. Soft lines, intriguing details and playful constructions make these classics feel fun again.

Versace

Simone Rocha

Prada

Dries van Noten

Etro

Altuzarra

Shop The Trend Early

Box Bag
$5,500
Chanel
Medium Appoline Bag
$4,400
Celine
Horsebit 1955 Mini Top Handle Bag
$3,300
Gucci
Jil Sander Goji Leather Shoulder Bag
$2,150
Farfetch

Oversized

Go big or go home. These gigantic styles are made for women on the move.

Ferragamo

Victoria Beckham

Loewe

Bottega Veneta

Shop The Trend Early

Balenciaga Le Cagole Large Leather Tote Bag
$4,190
Mytheresa
Hobo Shoulder Bag (XL)
$4,700
Ferragamo
Loewe Puzzle Fold Extra Large tote bag
$4,250
Mytheresa
Lotus Tote
$2,900
Khaite

Make It Work

Briefcases have a traditionally masculine energy that designers had fun playing around with, and it’s a practical style for the modern hybrid work culture. Why lug your laptop around in a backpack when you could toss it in one of these?

Ferragamo

Hermès

Bally

Bottega Veneta

Shop The Trend Early

Prada Re-Edition 1995 Brushed-Leather Large Handbag
$4,100
Prada
Rear Window Slim Case
$3,590
Mark Cross
Large Intrecciato Briefcase
$4,400
Bottega Veneta
The Row Margaux 15 Air Buckled Textured-Leather Tote
$4,390
Net-A-Porter
Miu Miu Leather Top Handle Bag
$3,600
Moda Operandi