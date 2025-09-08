For the Love of Fashion: Steven Meisel Shoots Fall’s Most Striking Looks
In an ode to capital-F fashion, Meisel spotlights models Signe Michaelsson and Jacqui Hooper for a portfolio that revisits the spirit of his early images.
Photographs by Steven Meisel
Styled by Karl Templer
Signe Michaelsson wears a Rick Owens jacket, cord top, leggings, boot covers, and boots.
Hair by Guido for Zara Hair; makeup by Pat McGrath for Pat McGrath Labs; manicures by Jin Soon Choi for JINsoon Beauty at Home Agency. Models: Signe Michaelsson at MIKAs Stockholm; Jacqui Hooper at Next Management. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting.
Produced by PRODn; producers: Steven Dam, Stephanie Ge, Wesley Torrance, Mitch Baker; Steven Meisel Studio manager: Ruk Richards; Steven Meisel Studio art director: Paulie Browne; photo assistants: Jeremy Hall, John Griffith, Alex Hopkins, Jeremy Gould, Alex Johnstone; digital technician: Kevin Lavallade; retouching: DTouch; fashion assistants: Caroline Hampton, Brandon Williams, Adrian Reyna, Michaela Snavely; production assistants: Lindsey Gomez, Daniel Weiner, Jackie Swanson, Austen Juul-Hansen, Noah Conboy, Aaron Pimentel; manicure assistant: Armani Je’ton Nolcox; tailor: Raul Zevallos at R-Zee Tailoring.