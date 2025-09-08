For the Love of Fashion: Steven Meisel Shoots Fall’s Most Striking Looks

Michaelsson wears a Marc Jacobs top, pants, and boots.

Michaelsson wears a Burberry cape and scarf; Rick Owens x Leo Prothmann chaps; Rick Owens boots.

Michaelsson wears MM6 Maison Margiela jeans and sunglasses.

Michaelsson wears a Prada coat.

Jacqui Hooper wears a Comme des Garçons Homme Plus jacket, shirt, pants, and shoes.

Hooper wears a Hed Mayner jacket and pants; Prada shoes.

Hooper wears a Maison Mihara Yasuhiro cardigan, skirt, hat, and scarf; Rick Owens boots.

Hooper wears a Yohji Yamamoto dress, leggings, and boots; J.R. Malpere hat.

Hooper wears a Sacai jacket.

Michaelsson wears an Alaïa top and skirt.

Michaelsson wears a Comme des Garçons jacket and dress; Comme des Garçons x Phileo shoes.

Michaelsson wears an Undercover jacket and pants; Tom Binns necklaces.

Michaelsson wears a Junya Watanabe coat, leggings, and boots.

Hooper wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello boots.

Hooper wears a Ponte dress; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello boots.

Michaelsson wears a Sacai coatdress and dress; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello boots.

Hair by Guido for Zara Hair; makeup by Pat McGrath for Pat McGrath Labs; manicures by Jin Soon Choi for JINsoon Beauty at Home Agency. Models: Signe Michaelsson at MIKAs Stockholm; Jacqui Hooper at Next Management. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting.

Produced by PRODn; producers: Steven Dam, Stephanie Ge, Wesley Torrance, Mitch Baker; Steven Meisel Studio manager: Ruk Richards; Steven Meisel Studio art director: Paulie Browne; photo assistants: Jeremy Hall, John Griffith, Alex Hopkins, Jeremy Gould, Alex Johnstone; digital technician: Kevin Lavallade; retouching: DTouch; fashion assistants: Caroline Hampton, Brandon Williams, Adrian Reyna, Michaela Snavely; production assistants: Lindsey Gomez, Daniel Weiner, Jackie Swanson, Austen Juul-Hansen, Noah Conboy, Aaron Pimentel; manicure assistant: Armani Je’ton Nolcox; tailor: Raul Zevallos at R-Zee Tailoring.