After nearly a decade, Stranger Things is officially coming to an end. Last night, at the Season 5 premiere—the long-awaited final installment of the hit show—stars turned the red carpet into a showcase of bold silhouettes and nostalgic nods to the show’s ’80s roots.

Of course, the principal cast went big in the fashion department. Leading the way was Millie Bobby Brown (rocking freshly dyed redhead hair, no less) in an elegant twist on naked dressing. Courtesy of Rodarte, Brown posed alongside her cast-mates in a lace design paired with dazzling Chopard jewels. Then there was Sadie Sink, also in her version of formal lingerie. She wore a custom Miu Miu number comprised of an embellished bra top and a matching pencil skirt.

The boys also showed out in the style department. Caleb McLaughlin went the capital-F Fashion route in a suit by Wales Boner—the label’s newly announced creative director of Hermès menswear, Grace Wales Boner. Noah Schnapp slipped into a Balmian suit with a cinched waist. Both McLaughlin and Schnapp wore Hublot timepieces. And Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo wore embroidered tailoring by McQueen and a three-piece suit, respectively.

Though, it might have been Winona Ryder who left true fashion nerds in awe. Ryder, who plays matriarch Joyce Byers in the series, decided on prized 1990s vintage for her premiere look. The actor wore a button-front suit coat and pleated skirt from Yohji Yamamoto’s spring 1998 show.

Joe Keery picked up on Ryder’s all-black with a head-to-toe look from Gucci’s Demna. Maya Hawke, meanwhile, went totally sheer in a see-through lime green dress from Prada.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton wore outfits from Vivienne Westwood and Saint Laurent, too.

Right as the screening was about to begin, Malia Obama made a surprise entrance into the theater. The former First Daughter, who is pursuing a career as a director and writer, wore a white maxi dress with side cut-outs.

From splashy and starry fashion to surprise cameos, last night’s Stranger Things premiere was a fitting end to what has been one wild ride.