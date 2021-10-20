FROM THE MAGAZINE

Fall Fashion Kicks Into High Gear

Strike a pose in the season’s eclectic array of knitwear, nylon pants and voluminous dresses made for freedom of movement.

Photographed by Isabelle Wenzel
Styled by Raphael Hirsch
Xiaoyi Liu wears a Dior dress; Falke tights (worn as top); Supriya Lele leggings; Giorgio Armani bra...
Xiaoyi Liu wears a Dior dress; Falke tights (worn as top); Supriya Lele leggings; Giorgio Armani bracelets; AGL boots.
See more from
The Originals Issue 2021

Grace Lyell wears an Issey Miyake coat; Salvatore Ferragamo cardigan; Terrence Zhou skirt; Kenzo leggings; Alberta Ferretti boots.

Liu wears a Miu Miu jacket, bra, pants, scarf, and boots; Portolano gloves; stylist’s own tutu.

1/2

Liu wears a Balmain coat; Patou dress; Jacquemus pants and shoes; Portolano gloves.

Eve Coupama wears a Goom Heo dress; Giorgio Armani pants; Falke tights; Burberry shoes; stylist’s own tutu.

Liu wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket and skirt; Falke tights.

1/2

Lyell wears a Loewe coat, sweater, and pants; Max Mara green pants; Isa Boulder boots.

Liu wears a Max Mara coat; Blumarine top and pants; Hermès turtleneck; Christian Louboutin shoes.

1/2

Lyell wears a Raf Simons sweater and pants; Salvatore Ferragamo dress; Emma Brewin hat; Bottega Veneta boots.

Coupama wears a Louis Vuitton parka and top; Marco Ribeiro circle worn as neckpiece; Falke tights; AGL boots; stylist’s own tutu.

1/2

Coupama wears a Dries Van Noten top; Molly Goddard dress; Emma Brewin hat; Portolano gloves; Falke tights; Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

Liu wears a Ru Yenn Kwok top; Chanel dress and jumpsuit; Paula Rowan gloves; Falke tights.

1/2

Coupama wears a Nina Ricci coat, Terrence Zhou blue skirt; Alberta Ferretti green skirt; Prada boots.

Lyell wears a Marco Ribeiro fringe dress; Kenzo dress; Courrèges jumpsuit and boots.

1/2

Dancers: Eve Coupama; Grace Lyell; Xiaoyi Liu at Metropolitan. Casting by Holly Cullen at Webber. Set design by Justine Ponthieux at Bryant Artists.

Produced by Michaël Lacombez at Louis2; production manager: Jennifer Soulhac at Louis2; photo assistant: Michel Quida; retouching: Dtouch; fashion assistants: Manuel Noriega, Philip Smith, Cosima Menier; production assistants: William Halbers, Guillaume Yaba, Mathilde Barniaud; set assistant: Tristan Tilagone.