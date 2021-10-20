Fall Fashion Kicks Into High Gear

Grace Lyell wears an Issey Miyake coat; Salvatore Ferragamo cardigan; Terrence Zhou skirt; Kenzo leggings; Alberta Ferretti boots. Liu wears a Miu Miu jacket, bra, pants, scarf, and boots; Portolano gloves; stylist’s own tutu. INFO 1/2

Liu wears a Balmain coat; Patou dress; Jacquemus pants and shoes; Portolano gloves.

Eve Coupama wears a Goom Heo dress; Giorgio Armani pants; Falke tights; Burberry shoes; stylist’s own tutu. Liu wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket and skirt; Falke tights. INFO 1/2

Lyell wears a Loewe coat, sweater, and pants; Max Mara green pants; Isa Boulder boots. Liu wears a Max Mara coat; Blumarine top and pants; Hermès turtleneck; Christian Louboutin shoes. INFO 1/2

Lyell wears a Raf Simons sweater and pants; Salvatore Ferragamo dress; Emma Brewin hat; Bottega Veneta boots. Coupama wears a Louis Vuitton parka and top; Marco Ribeiro circle worn as neckpiece; Falke tights; AGL boots; stylist’s own tutu. INFO 1/2

Coupama wears a Dries Van Noten top; Molly Goddard dress; Emma Brewin hat; Portolano gloves; Falke tights; Onitsuka Tiger sneakers. Liu wears a Ru Yenn Kwok top; Chanel dress and jumpsuit; Paula Rowan gloves; Falke tights. INFO 1/2

Coupama wears a Nina Ricci coat, Terrence Zhou blue skirt; Alberta Ferretti green skirt; Prada boots. Lyell wears a Marco Ribeiro fringe dress; Kenzo dress; Courrèges jumpsuit and boots. INFO 1/2

Dancers: Eve Coupama; Grace Lyell; Xiaoyi Liu at Metropolitan. Casting by Holly Cullen at Webber. Set design by Justine Ponthieux at Bryant Artists.

Produced by Michaël Lacombez at Louis2; production manager: Jennifer Soulhac at Louis2; photo assistant: Michel Quida; retouching: Dtouch; fashion assistants: Manuel Noriega, Philip Smith, Cosima Menier; production assistants: William Halbers, Guillaume Yaba, Mathilde Barniaud; set assistant: Tristan Tilagone.