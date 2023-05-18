ADD TO CART

Stylish Father’s Day Gifts For Every Type of Dad

From on-trend sneakers to fresh new scents.

George Clooney standing in a yard holding two children's bicycles
George Clooney photographed by Juergen Teller in 2021. Creative Partner: Dovile Drizyte.
It’s almost that time of year again: the moment has come to think about how you’d like to celebrate the fathers in your life. All too often, dads are content with sitting back and taking the backseat when it comes to gifts, but this Father’s Day (it’s on June 18, by the way), why not put him front and center? Treat him to a Loro Piana polo shirt—the perfect piece to up the ante on a classic wardrobe. Or maybe you want to help with his self-care routine? A bottle of Acqua Di Giò Profondo is an elegant upgrade to his daily scent. From practical-yet-trendy Solomon sneakers to a Basquiat-inspired watch and the chicest Louis Vuitton chess set, there’s something out there for every type of dad. Here are a few of our favorites.

For the Fashion-Curious Dad

Whether he’s a regular Ssense shopper or still learning how to pronounce Loewe, our top picks are for any dad with an eye for beautifully made clothes and accessories.
Mer Polo Shirt
$1,520
Loro Piana
Europa
Akoni
Leather Document Folio
$1,976
Aman
Men's 1953 Horsebit Loafer
$920
Gucci
Tin Cloth Field Jacket
$465
Filson
Zegna Logo-Print Shell Cap
$390
Mr Porter
EKD Print Nylon Sonny Belt Bag
$860
Burberry
Cashmere and Silk Shirt Jacket
$1,675
Herno
Salomon Brown XT-6 Sneakers
$144
$200
Ssense
Duffel Bag
$170
Rains
Linen Double-Breasted Suit Jacket
$1,700
Bode
Hancock
$490
Salt Optics

For the Accessory Loving Dad

From sporty-chic watches to sleek and simple cuffs, a little bling is always welcome.
Mirror Macro Link Sterling Silver Necklace
$2,150
Bernard James
Endurance Pro Ironman® 70.3 World Championship
$3,600
Breitling
Calla Midi Bracelet
$2,650
Vhernier
De Ville Prestige Co‑Axial Chronometer 39,5 mm
$3,750
Omega Watches
Piaget Possession 18-Karat White Gold Ring
$1,960
Mr Porter
Untitled By Jean-Michel Basquiat
$105
Swatch
Sydney Evan Men's Diamond & Enamel Dice Lapis Beaded Bracelet
$420
Neiman Marcus
Analog-Digital GA-700 Series
$120
Casio
Cable Cuff Bracelet In Sterling Silver With Black Diamonds
$1,650
David Yurman
Watch Box for 2 Watches
$429
Lucrin

For The Laid-Back Dad

Maybe his ideal way to unwind is with a quiet chess game, a long shower or a quiet night on the couch—any of these are sure to please.
Chess Game
$4,600
Louis Vuitton
Better World Fragrance House Carby Musk Candle (297g)
$106
Harrods
Acqua Di Giò Profondo Eau De Parfum
$86
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Zozosuit
$98
Zozo Fit
Sample Discovery Set
$84
Farm To Skin
Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum, 50 mL
$205
Ssense
Grill Set
$65,000
Miansai
French Waltz 100ML
$200
Golf Le Fleur
Mini Essentials · Activate Radiance with Neroli
$60
Leaf People