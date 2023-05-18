Stylish Father’s Day Gifts For Every Type of Dad

It’s almost that time of year again: the moment has come to think about how you’d like to celebrate the fathers in your life. All too often, dads are content with sitting back and taking the backseat when it comes to gifts, but this Father’s Day (it’s on June 18, by the way), why not put him front and center? Treat him to a Loro Piana polo shirt—the perfect piece to up the ante on a classic wardrobe. Or maybe you want to help with his self-care routine? A bottle of Acqua Di Giò Profondo is an elegant upgrade to his daily scent. From practical-yet-trendy Solomon sneakers to a Basquiat-inspired watch and the chicest Louis Vuitton chess set, there’s something out there for every type of dad. Here are a few of our favorites.