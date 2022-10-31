Faux Fur Fashion Gets Seriously Glamorous

Miu Miu shrug and jeans.
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello coat and shoes.
Christopher Kane dress.
Burberry gown.
Max Mara shorts; stylist’s own hat.
Dolce & Gabbana coat.
Prada coat.
Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano coat.
Gucci coat; Albertus Swanepoel hat.
Balenciaga coat; stylist’s own hat.
Bottega Veneta coat and jeans.
Alaïa coat.
Hair by Louis Ghewy for Oribe at MA+ Talent; makeup by Lynsey Alexander at Streeters; manicure by Fanny Bibaer for OPI Nails. Model: Mica Argañaraz at DNA Models. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.
Produced by Mindbox; producer: Isabelle Verreyke; producer to Willy Vanderperre: Evelien Joos; on-set producer: Erik Verberghen; runner: Tomislav Curic; lighting director: Romain Dubus; photo assistant: Samir Dari; digital technician: Henri Coutant; retouching: Stéphane Virlogeux; fashion assistants: Niccolo Torelli, Edgar Van Den Heede, Ginger Bogaert; hair assistant: Jordan Dufresne; makeup assistant: Phoebe Brown