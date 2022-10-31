FROM THE MAGAZINE

Faux Fur Fashion Gets Seriously Glamorous

The season’s best shearlings and artificial furs are every bit as fabulous as they are fun.

Photographs by Willy Vanderperre
Styled by Olivier Rizzo
Mica Argañaraz wears a Loewe skirt and sneakers; stylist’s own hat.
Miu Miu shrug and jeans.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello coat and shoes.

Christopher Kane dress.

Burberry gown.

Max Mara shorts; stylist’s own hat.

Dolce & Gabbana coat.

Prada coat.

Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano coat.

Gucci coat; Albertus Swanepoel hat.

Balenciaga coat; stylist’s own hat.

Bottega Veneta coat and jeans.

Alaïa coat.

Hair by Louis Ghewy for Oribe at MA+ Talent; makeup by Lynsey Alexander at Streeters; manicure by Fanny Bibaer for OPI Nails. Model: Mica Argañaraz at DNA Models. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.

Produced by Mindbox; producer: Isabelle Verreyke; producer to Willy Vanderperre: Evelien Joos; on-set producer: Erik Verberghen; runner: Tomislav Curic; lighting director: Romain Dubus; photo assistant: Samir Dari; digital technician: Henri Coutant; retouching: Stéphane Virlogeux; fashion assistants: Niccolo Torelli, Edgar Van Den Heede, Ginger Bogaert; hair assistant: Jordan Dufresne; makeup assistant: Phoebe Brown