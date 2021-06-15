ADD TO CART

11 Stylish Straw Bags for the Beach and Beyond

The low-key staple gets a glamorous upgrade this season.

by Amir La Sure
Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine.

Summer really feels like it’s in full swing now. And what better way to immerse yourself in the season than by treating yourself to a bag that’s made for long, lazy days in the sun? Whether you’re gearing up for a vacation in some far-off destination or just channeling a bit of Mediterranean-style joie de vivre for your daily life, any of these pieces made from straw, raffia or wicker will set the right tone. Try modern, sculptural versions by Cesta Collective and Ines Bressand to pair with a little black dress, or stuff an oversized tote by Cabas full of picnic supplies. If you’re looking for something to take you from the beach to sunset drinks, Saint Laurent’s leather-trimmed clutch or Fendi’s mini bucket fit the bill. How about one with some serious personality? Go for a fringed version from the Loewe and Paula’s Ibiza collaboration—it’ll swish and sway like a hula skirt as you make your way toward the ocean (or the brunch table, or your desk). Here, our favorite glamorous takes on the perennial staple.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ines Bressand N.17 Grande Amphore Straw Basket Bag
$393
Matches Fashion
Saint Laurent Raffia Clutch Bag
$545
Farfetch
Cabas Multi Pocket Tote
$100
Farfetch
Cesta Collective Tri-Striped Lunch Pail
$495
Cesta Collective
Maison Margiela Woven Logo-Patch Bucket Bag
$1,735
Farfetch
Fendi Mini Mon Tresor Bucket Bag
$1,980
Farfetch
Heimat Atlantica Tom Tom Medium Basket Bag
$353
Matches Fashion
Saint Laurent Beige Raffia Small Panier Tote
$895
SSENSE
Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Fringed Slit Tote
$1,100
SSENSE
JW Anderson Beige & Brown Basket Belt Tote
$372
SSENSE
Christian Louboutin Leather-Trim Woven Straw Basket Bag
$550
Matches Fashion