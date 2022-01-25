Stylish Workout Clothes and Gear that Look Good On and Off the Mat

The best workout gear works just as well out in the world as is does on the mat. While it can be tempting to invest in the highest tech sneakers, the most expensive sweat-wicking leggings, and the the finest of merino wool socks, the secret to feeling good during whatever heart-pumping activity you choose is to wear clothes that make you feel like comfortable, stylish, and like yourself. A non-frumpy pair of sweatpants can take you from a hike to lunch, an all-black leotard looks perfect on its own in barre class and effortlessly chic with sneakers and a big sweater for the walk home. Ditto your accessories: why not spring for a water bottle that you’ll want to use all day? Or a pair of sneakers you won’t feel like a dad in when you pair them with jeans? It’s all about versatility. Whether you’re starting a New Year’s resolution-inspired routine or just looking to refresh your athleisure wardrobe, these picks are sure to find a permanent spot in your outfit rotation.

Why go for the same boring pair of elastic-cuffed sweats when you could wear a little flair?

These classic sneakers are great for low-impact activity or a casual walk in the park.

It can be hard to find a tennis bag that doesn’t make you look like you’re on your way to the U.S. Open. This casual tote keeps it real.

An all-black leotard is the LBD of workout outfits. A classic you’ll wear for years.

Cheerful, warm and soft. What more do you need in a sweatshirt?

Why settle for a ratty pair of no-shows when you could rock these?

Elegant enough to use at your desk or on the go, too.

Stash a bottle of this in your gym bag for a quick refresh after a spin class.

We love a little ‘70s moment—throw this shirt for an outdoor run when there’s a little chill in the air.

If bike shorts aren’t your thing, try this swingy pair for something a little different.

If you don’t have the closet space to stash your yoga mat, place it in this stylish holder—you’ll be happy to have it in view.

If you’re over wearing all-black, try this lovely charcoal grey bra top.