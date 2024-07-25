FASHION

The 15 Best Shield Sunglasses to Shop Now

Go big or go home.

by Christina Holevas
When it comes to the world of fashion, bigger isn’t always better. This summer, we’ve seen mini-skirts get way more mini, purses shrining to tiny proportions, and naked sandals entering the territory of a nearly nonexistent shoe. But one key summer accessory that’s going big this time around is sunglasses. After many seasons of teeny frames and narrow cat-eye styles, oversize, wraparound, and shield-like shades are making a comeback—just in time for the 2024 Olympics, where the sporty silhouette is right at home. Maybe it’s a play at some extra sun protection (or an attempt at extra privacy), but lately all of our favorite celebs—from Rosalía to Ashley Olsen—have been spotted wearing shield sunglasses. The look has been all over the runways, too: Loewe, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga, among many others, have been pushing shield shapes. While shield sunglasses certainly make a statement, they’re great for going incognito. Depending on how you wear them, the shape lets you chose between star of the show or stylish stranger. Shop our edit of the chicest shield sunglasses (plus some celeb inspo to get your wheels turning) below.

Rihanna

Rihanna’s aviator-esque glasses can definitely be classified as shield, due to their elongated bridge. The yellow tint of the lenses gives the distinct feeling of BluBlockers.

Anagram Mirrored Shield Sunglasses
$520
Loewe
Sunshield Sunglasses
$23.80
$34
Los Angeles Apparel

Ashley Olsen

We love the smooth edges of Ashley Olsen’s wrap-around shield sunnies. Even in her off-duty look of simple leather flip-flops, navy sweats, and a loose pull-over, her sunglasses pull together the entire outfit.

Mask Sunglasses
$550
Bottega Veneta

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was early on the shield sunglasses trend, rocking this black-and-white pair to Acne Studios’s spring 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Shield Sunglasses
$175
Marc Jacobs

Lady Gaga

An evening dinner at Giorgio Baldi didn’t stop Lady Gaga from donning a sleek, sporty style of shield sunglasses.

Wrap Sunglasses
$695
Gucci
Nunny Sunglasses
$325
Port Tanger

Rosalía

Rosalía hit the Dior fall 2024 fashion show in Paris in a pair of the brand’s angular glasses.

Benson Sun
$870
Jacques Marie Mage

Victoria Beckham

Of course, the roots of this accessory date back to the early 2000s, when pioneers like Victoria Beckham, shown here, rocked clear versions of the shield sunny.

Rounded Shield Sunglasses
$540
Acne Studios
Uma Shield Sunglasses
$345
Christopher Esber

Paris Hilton

The same goes for Paris Hilton, pictured here in 2003.

Wraparound Sunglasses
$254
$480
Blumarine

Beyoncé

At a screening of Tyler Perr’s Mea Culpa at the Paris Theater in New York City back in February, Beyoncé protected herself from the paparazzi flashes with this all-black pair of skinny shields.

Oliver Peoples Edition 1979c Sunglasses
$525
Khaite
Pace Verdant Sunglasses
$190
Chimi
Shield Sunglasses
$590
Miu Miu

Kim Kardashian

When you’re going for a shield sunglass with drama, look no further than to Kim Kardashian for inspiration.

Kriester Sunglasses
$625
Rick Owens
R-5 Sunglasses
$390
Oliver Peoples