Wes Gordon’s casting team turned the Carolina Herrera fall/winter 2026 show into an artistic affair. Seven of the models at the designer’s most recent presentation had connections to the art world, be them artists themselves, gallery owners, or muses. It made sense, considering Gordon’s collection was dedicated to women “whose work and influence have shaped the landscape of art,” as he said in his show notes. But Gordon was hardly the only designer to invite some non-conventional models onto his runway this season. Per usual, celebrities, ditched their day jobs to spend a day parading down catwalks. There was Amy Sherald and Ming Smith at Carolina, as well as author Zoe Dubno at Rachel Scott’s Proenza Schouler debut. But fashion month is just getting started, and there are likely a lot more cameos in store. So keep checking back here as we keep track of each unexpected model of fall/winter 2026.

Amy Sherald JP Yim/Getty Images Artist Amy Sherald put down the paintbrush and threw on a strapless wool dress to walk the Carolina Herrera show.

Anh Duong JP Yim/Getty Images Sherald was hardly the only artist at Wes Gordon’s presentation. She was joined by a number of her contemporaries, including French painter Anh Duong.

Eliza Douglas Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Also on the runway was New York-based artist Eliza Douglas, perhaps best previously known to the fashion world thanks to her status as a muse and collaborator of Gucci creative director Demna.

Hannah Traore JP Yim/Getty Images Gallerist Hannah Traore joined the Carolina Herrera group in a strapless a-line midi dress.

Ming Smith JP Yim/Getty Images Photographer Ming Smith walked the runway in a leopard print crewneck cacoon coat.

Rachel Feinstein JP Yim/Getty Images Sculptor Rachel Feinstein also took a turn.

Flora Currin Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Feinstein was joined by her daughter, Flora Currin.

Romae Gordon Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images After coming out of retirement last year, model Romae Gordon has kept busy. She followed up an appearance at Matthieu Blazy’s couture debut for Chanel with Rachel Scott’s debut for Proenza Schouler.