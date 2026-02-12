FASHION

The Most Surprising Models of Fashion Week Fall 2026

by Carolyn Twersky Winkler
Ming Smith, Rachel Feinstein, Eliza Douglas, Anh Duong, Hannah Traore, Amy Sherald and Flora Yukhnov...
Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Wes Gordon’s casting team turned the Carolina Herrera fall/winter 2026 show into an artistic affair. Seven of the models at the designer’s most recent presentation had connections to the art world, be them artists themselves, gallery owners, or muses. It made sense, considering Gordon’s collection was dedicated to women “whose work and influence have shaped the landscape of art,” as he said in his show notes. But Gordon was hardly the only designer to invite some non-conventional models onto his runway this season. Per usual, celebrities, ditched their day jobs to spend a day parading down catwalks. There was Amy Sherald and Ming Smith at Carolina, as well as author Zoe Dubno at Rachel Scott’s Proenza Schouler debut. But fashion month is just getting started, and there are likely a lot more cameos in store. So keep checking back here as we keep track of each unexpected model of fall/winter 2026.

Amy Sherald

JP Yim/Getty Images

Artist Amy Sherald put down the paintbrush and threw on a strapless wool dress to walk the Carolina Herrera show.

Anh Duong

JP Yim/Getty Images

Sherald was hardly the only artist at Wes Gordon’s presentation. She was joined by a number of her contemporaries, including French painter Anh Duong.

Eliza Douglas

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Also on the runway was New York-based artist Eliza Douglas, perhaps best previously known to the fashion world thanks to her status as a muse and collaborator of Gucci creative director Demna.

Hannah Traore

JP Yim/Getty Images

Gallerist Hannah Traore joined the Carolina Herrera group in a strapless a-line midi dress.

Ming Smith

JP Yim/Getty Images

Photographer Ming Smith walked the runway in a leopard print crewneck cacoon coat.

Rachel Feinstein

JP Yim/Getty Images

Sculptor Rachel Feinstein also took a turn.

Flora Currin

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Feinstein was joined by her daughter, Flora Currin.

Romae Gordon

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

After coming out of retirement last year, model Romae Gordon has kept busy. She followed up an appearance at Matthieu Blazy’s couture debut for Chanel with Rachel Scott’s debut for Proenza Schouler.

Zoe Dubno

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Writer Zoe Dubno took time off from promoting her book, Happiness & Love, to walk in the Proenza show.