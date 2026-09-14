Celebrities are always an integral part of fashion week. In the era of Instagram, press tours, and brand partnerships, runway shows have become another another outlet for both brands and big names to mutually benefit from the relationships. But these days, just getting a few A-listers to sit front row at your show is expected. Getting them to don a look and walk the runway is the new frontier.

Celebrities are becoming almost as prevalent on the runways as models themselves, but that doesn’t mean we don’t still act with surprise and glee every time we see, say, Saweetie round the corner or Ricki Lake appear from behind the curtain. In New York, the former talk show host popped up alongside fellow actors Bebe Neuwirth and Ivy Wolk at the Susan Alexandra and Rachel Antonoff show. Conner Ives, who presented in New York for the first time, celebrated his inaugural stateside show with some help from the dolls. Across the pond, it was all about musicians, as former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnick and rapper Central Cee took on the runways in London. But we are just getting started, and there are sure to be many more unexpected appearances as fashion month continues making its way across the globe. So keep checking back here as we keep track of all the surprising models of the spring/summer 2027 season.

Gigi Goode WWD/WWD/Getty Images Gigi Goode, the former RuPaul’s Drag Race standout (and designer in her own right), walked in outgoing creative director Glenn Martens’s raucous final show for Diesel.

Central C Ki Price/WireImage/Getty Images British rapper Central Cee made his runway debut at the Burberry show at London Fashion Week.

Kelly Osbourne Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Kelly Osbourne was basically unrecognizable when she walked the Natasha Zinko show in London, thanks in large part to her assymetric black wig.

Katie Price Simon Ackerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Osbourne was joined at the Natasha Zinko show (which was thrown in collaboration with OnlyFans) by British tabloid mainstay Katie Price.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Not only did former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock close out the Di Petsa runway show at London Fashion Week, but she did so while pregnant. And as the models walked the runway for the finale, liquid streamed from the singer’s chest, a reference to the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna.

Christie Brinkley GORUNWAY/LAUNCHMETRICS Seeing a model on the runway is hardly shocking, but it was a surprise to find Christie Brinkley closing out the Dennis Basso show on September 14. The 72-year-old hasn’t stepped on a runway in over seven years, since she walked the Elie Tahari show in 2019.

Susanne Bartsch JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Susanne Bartsch didn’t have to stray too far from her usual eclectic style to walk in The Blonds’s 20th anniversary show.

Aquaria JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner looked red hot on The Blonds’s runway.

Gigi Gorgeous JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Youtuber Gigi Gorgeous was dripping in gold at The Blonds.

Emira D'Spain JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Next Gen NYC star also made an appearance at The Blonds.

Jillian Hervey JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Blonds’s many surprising models were rounded out by Jillian Hervey aka Lion Babe, Vanessa Williams’s daughter.

Hari Nef Photograph by Iker Aldema Hari Nef suggested we all “bring back shame” while walking the Conner Ives show.

Dara Photograph by Iker Aldema Celeb stylist Dara also joined the fun on the Conner Ives runway.

Sydney Carlson Photo by Victor Pagan/Getty Images Phone case pioneer Sydney Carlson took on the runway for 7 For All Mankind.

Saweetie Photograph by Karla Tomanelli Saweetie closed out the Bad Binch Tong Tong show, held at the Balloon Museum.

Ricki Lake JONAS GUSTAVSSON / FIRSTVIEW.COM Former talk show host Ricki Lake proudly carried her adoptable pup down the Susan Alexandra and Rachel Antonoff runway.

Bebe Neuwirth JONAS GUSTAVSSON / FIRSTVIEW.COM Cheers star Bebe Neuwirth was also a well-dressed dog walker at the presentation.

Ivy Wolk JONAS GUSTAVSSON / FIRSTVIEW.COM Ivy Wold opened the Susan x Rachel show, walking out in a red mini dress.

HANNAH TURNER-HARTS / BFA The dog show’s cast was rounded out by comedians Chris Fleming and Jacqueline Novak as hosts, and Susie Essman as the judge. Other appearances included: actor Victoria Pedretti, comedian Jane Wickline, Olympian Aly Raisman, comedian Michelle Buteau, Courtney O'Donnell AKA Chanty Beluga, and comedian Devon Walker.