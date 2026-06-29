What do you do after helping the Knicks secure their first NBA championship in over 50 years? Walk in men’s fashion week, of course. At least, that was Jordan Clarkson’s game plan. The basketball player made his runway debut at Willy Chavarria’s spring 2027 show just weeks after his big win in San Antonio. And Clarkson was hardly the only non-model to hit the runway in Paris for the men’s shows. The biggest shock likely came from the Vetements presentation, where Britney Spears’s sons with Kevin Federline walked the runway for the first time. And those three were just the beginning. Below, see all the surprising models of the spring 2027 men’s season, from the athletes to controversial creators.

Sean Preston Federline Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Brothers Sean and Jayden have kept a fairly low profile throughout their lives, which is why it was quite the surprise when they both showed up on the Vetements spring/summer 2027 runway. Sean, 20, made his modeling debut in jeans and a long black jacket.

Jayden James Federline Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Sean was joined by his little brother, Jayden, 19, who wore a simple look featuring jeans and a white tank.

Sharon Stone Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Sharon Stone closed out the Vetements show in a white blazer and patent leather, pointed-toe boots that reached the actor’s waist.

Jordan Clarkson WWD/WWD/Getty Images Knicks player Jordan Clarkson hopped on a plane following the championship parade in New York and made an appearance on the Willy Chavarria runway just days later.

Bella Freud WWD/WWD/Getty Images Designer and great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud, Bella Freud, opted to switch roles and model for a change at the Willy Chavarria spring/summer 2027 presentation.

El Bogueto Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Mexican reggaeton rapper El Bogueto returned to Willy’s runway after making his modeling debut on it during the fall/winter 2026 show.

Judeline Photo by Estrop/Getty Images Spanish singer and songwriter Judeline made her modeling debut at the Willy show.

Race Imboden Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images Fencing champion Race Imboden ditched his epee and walked in the Feng Chen Wang show.