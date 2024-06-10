The Surreal Deal: Fashion That Leans Into Fantasy
From ultra-sheer capes to puffed-up gowns, the season’s splashiest looks are literally out of this world.
Hair by Mustafa Yanaz for Dyson at Art+Commerce; makeup by Lucy Bridge at Streeters; manicure by Lauren Michelle Pires for CND at Future Rep. Model: Sheila Bawar at Ford Models. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting. Set design by Ibby Njoya at New School.
Produced by Ragi Dholakia Productions; Executive Producer: Ragi Dholakia; Producer: Claire Huish; Fashion assistants: Julia Veitch, Ben Spelman; Production assistants: Libby Adams, Szilard Orban, Tom Beck, Oli Stockwell; Hair assistants: Krisztian Szalay, Tommy Stayton; Makeup assistants: Kyle Dominic, Jana Reininger, Esme Horn, Jemma Whittaker; Manicure assistant: Megan Cummings; Set assistants: Axel Drury, Toby Broughton; Tailor: Alison O’Brien.