It’s time-old tradition for the stars of the Venice Film Festival to arrive via water taxi, and those who’ve touched down at its 79th edition include a newbie who’s taken a leaf out of Lady Gaga’s book and recognized the potential for a photo op on the level of a red carpet. Sydney Sweeney was oozing Venetian glamour from the moment she was spotted floating towards the Lido di Venezia on Thursday. She was accompanied by her stylist, Molly Dickinson, who made it no mystery why Sweeney is Tory Burch’s latest muse. The 24-year-old actor embraced the brand by dressing in it from head to toe, casually draping a cardigan over her shoulders and soaking in the Italian sun in white belted short shorts.

What really made the ensemble stand out were Sweeney’s accessories. (Minus the not so Italian canvas tote with a large Tory Burch logo, which barely minimized the La Dolce Vita vibes.) She pulled a classic movie star move, tying a silk scarf around her blonde locks and hiding behind large sunglasses. It was the perfect carefree yet elevated look to precede whatever she and Dickinson have in store for the week’s premieres.

Sydney Sweeney arriving at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on September 1, 2022. Photo by Ernesto Ruscio via Getty Images

Sweeney is no doubt grateful for a reason to make headlines other than the backlash that ensued from the photos she recently posted to celebrate her mom’s 60th birthday. They included one of a family member wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” hat, and led her followers to discover the photo of MAGA-style “Make Sixty Great Again” that her brother posted. “You guys this is wild,” Sweeney eventually responded. “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.” We’re glad to see more proof that her taste in headwear differs from that of some other Sweeneys.