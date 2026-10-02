It may be Tate McRae’s first time at Paris Fashion Week, but it seems the Canadian superstar came prepared. Armed with vintage pulls, a voluminous blonde blowout, and a polished black and white palette, McRae made the case that she’s aiming to jump from the Billboard 100 to the best-dressed lists. Which makes sense for someone who also began a budding beauty mogul side-career with the launch of her new fragrance Tate 01 the same week.

Her aim was perhaps most evident at the Schiaparelli show on Thursday, when McRae attended in creamy, sculptural separates, befitting a cosmetics industry maven. It still oozed a bit of Schiaparelli’s trademark surrealism thanks to the gilded pierced-nose clutch she carried in hand.

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A day earlier, for Tom Ford’s show by Haider Ackermann, she switched gears to once again mirror the mood on the runway. Slicking her hair back in a smooth ponytail, she stepped out in a streamlined jumpsuit with a severe square neckline and oval shades. Her look was exacting and simply chic—complementing the sensual confidence on the runway, which featured racy thongs alongside boardroom-ready blazers.

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Front-row appearances aside, her off-duty looks have been just as impressive. Last night, McRae put an after-hours twist on her fashion week wardrobe, stepping out in a sheer, bra-forward top and low-slung leather trousers. Spotted at dinner with Hailey Bieber before attending a pop-up for her new fragrance, Tate 01, McRae embraced cheeky Parisian provocation in lacy lingerie. Her perfume bottle served as a natural outfit add-on.

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Each off-duty outing had just a touch of 2000s diva energy, courtesy of select vintage pulls by stylist Lucy Gaston. When she arrived in the French capital at the start of the week, she was wearing an embroidered Versace silk dress from Raffe Vintage. For extra It girl attitude, she accessorized with a Dior Diva bag—an iconic design by John Galliano circa 2004—in the crook of her elbow.

Days later, McRae continued her nostalgic styling streak in another archival LBD—this time, a high-low ruched frock from Versace’s spring 2005 collection. Its sweetheart neckline and rhinestone-studded straps exuded a playful McBling glamour.

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Amid a week of high-profile designer showings, her string of looks is worthy of its very own runway.