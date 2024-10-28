Pop music is in the midst of a generation shift with a group of young artists, ranging from Carole King-adjacent songstresses to Madonna-like performance powerhouses, taking over. Tate McRae stands at the front of that pack, using her songwriting prowess and extensive dance training to stand out. So far, it’s working. A handful of earworm singles, eye-catching music videos, and numerous viral tour moments have led the 21-year-old to this moment: her first Skims campaign. “I feel like I have been manifesting this for a long time,” the Canadian singer and songwriter tells W over Zoom. “Skims campaigns have featured some of my biggest idols. Kim [Kardashian] is very in-the-know about which women are taking charge. So, it’s really cool to be asked to be a part of that.”

In the Skims Holiday campaign, titled “Sexiest Holiday Ever,” McRae stars in Harmony Korine-shot images alongside a giant dinosaur, stuffed polar bear, and some inflatable tube men. “He was a great partner,” McRae says of the polar bear, and she sings Korine’s praises as well, though she admits she has yet to watch what is likely his most popular piece of work, Spring Breakers, in full just yet. “I know how iconic it is and I've seen sections of it,” she admits. “I started watching it. I'm just terrible at making it through movies.” To be fair, McRae is a bit busy at the moment, but below she takes a minute to breathe as she shares her experience shooting the campaign, her plans for this holiday season, and the truth of how that Britney Spears VMAs fashion tribute really came to pass.

What was it like shooting the “Sexiest Holiday Ever” campaign?

It was really different than anything I've ever done. It was very quick and we got the shots really fast. We had lots of different setups that were just super random. We had a big plastic dinosaur and this massive polar bear, and I was in a snow globe at one point, which I think is such a fresh way to approach the holidays. I thought it was very fashion-forward and cool.

Harmony Korine/SKIMS

You keep going back to this world of snow and ice, like in your music video for “Greedy.”

Yeah, I’m really tapping into my Canadian roots [laughs]. It is pretty ironic that this was the campaign that was presented to me. It’s all aligned.

Speaking of the holidays, do you have any traditions you're excited to partake in this year?

I'm on tour until [mid-December], but then I have a good week at home. I’m a big Christmas fan. I go back to Canada and we go ham with the Christmas traditions, spending time with family and playing games. That's the one time of the year I feel like I'm dedicated to nothing but Christmas.

Will you be doing anything to ensure this is the sexiest holiday ever?

Oh, my God. I will be at home with my dad, brother, and mom, so it definitely won’t be a sexy Christmas.

There's been a lot of conversation around your work lately. Is there pressure to continuously one-up yourself?

I think there's always internal pressure from me and my team, just wanting to beat the last thing we’ve done. Once you do something you're proud of, you want to do better and keep upping how crazy you can get and how far you can push it. Or, you think, “What's going to be the total contrast to what I just did, a different version and a different side of myself that people don't know of yet?”

For example, the “It’s OK, I’m OK” music video featured such a specific character that I was putting on at that moment. It was a very pop-esque, confident alter ego. There are so many sides of my personality that I want to show through my music and I think a lot of that starts with music videos. It's the fun world-building part of the work.

Harmony Korine/SKIMS

Speaking of that video, were you surprised by the public’s reaction?

I was completely surprised by the reaction because while filming, I wasn’t naked, I was actually wearing a Skims nude tube top and little booty shorts. On set, it was so nonchalant and fun. We didn't think too much of it. When I dropped it, it was the first time I saw it with clear eyes and I was like, “Oh, I can see how this would be shocking to people.” I think people just haven't seen me in that light before. They haven't seen me go full pop like that. It was a really fun video to play in, and I think it was perfect for that song, which is so 2000s-inspired and just very danceable.

I want to talk a little about Britney Spears. You get compared to her a lot, and you have cited her as an inspiration when it comes to performing. You recreated her 2001 MTV VMAs look at the year’s ceremony, so is it safe to assume she’s an inspiration to you style-wise as well?

I'm definitely influenced by early 2000s and ’90s fashion. I also look to Kate Moss and Gisele [Bündchen] a lot when I'm picking clothes for photo shoots or performances. I think the comparison with Britney is because of the dancer aesthetic and wardrobe. [Dancers] just want to be comfy all the time, so they end up wearing baggy pants, tight tops, and more athletic-leaning clothes. I also feel like I pull from early Aaliyah, Beyoncé, and Rihanna too. It’s that more tomboy look with a touch of femininity. That's always when I feel the coolest.

What about that VMA moment, though? How did that come about?

Honestly, we were stressed because, one day before I flew out to New York, I tried on dresses. I didn’t really like any of the options, but then I tried on the black [Roberto] Cavalli dress. I was nervous because I thought it was too dark for the VMAs. So it was a backup option and then when I got to New York, I tried on more dresses and ended up circling back around to the Cavalli. I was looking up old lace dresses to get inspired for glam and vibes and that’s when I found Britney’s dress. I was like, “Oh, my God. Holy shit.” It literally looked identical to the Cavalli. That was so cool so I was like, “It would be really fun to pay homage to her at the VMAs,” because she's obviously the queen of the VMAs.

McRae at the 2024 VMAs. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You mentioned Aliyah and the early 2000s as your style inspirations. Why do you think you look back so much when it comes to fashion?

Back then, fashion had that I-don't-give-a-fuck attitude when it came to clothes. Things felt a little more random and thrown together, which I think is the aesthetic I like to dive into. I also like a lot of the cuts from the early 2000s, like a low-waisted pant and a small top and lots of layers and hats and glasses, and I think they had a lot of fun with that back then.

What is your daily uniform?

I like to wear very baggy clothes and just throw on whatever is in my closet. I feel like it's really chill and casual and not too thought out. I'm a big sneakerhead, so I wear sneakers all the time. I love Veneda Carter’s style, she’s a big reference for me too.

Where are some of your favorite places to shop?

I will say I hate shopping. I'm not a big shopper. I think if I were to go anywhere, though, it would be a vintage store where I can pull some cool t-shirts or try to find something that's a little more one-of-a-kind. I'm really fortunate to be styled by Brett Alan Nelson, who's unbelievable. He does my day-to-day style and some of my stage outfits. He’ll give me a smaller selection and then I can pick from there. Going through a high-end store is maybe my worst nightmare.