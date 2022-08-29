Taylor Swift is Dripping in Jewels at the 2022 MTV VMAs

These days, Taylor Swift is very picky when it comes to her red carpet appearances, but that just means when she does show up, she guarantees all eyes will be on her. And even if there was any chance that wouldn’t be the case tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, she assured the spotlight when she stepped out on the red carpet dripping in jewels.

The singer, who received five nominations this year, is wearing Oscar de la Renta to the award show, a favorite of her’s in recent years. The dress is a bit more skin-barring than Swift’s normal look, made up of draped crystals that start at the neck and continue down, ending at the top of her thighs. She paired the sparkly dress with jewel-covered shoes, decorative silver eyes, and a bold red lip.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

From far away, the strands look almost like tinsel, turning Swift into an elegant Christmas tree, fitting considering the singer grew up on a Christmas tree farm. But up close, Swift gives more 1920s glamour with a modern twist.

Swift’s five nominations are all thanks to her music video for the ten-minute long short film for All Too Well. She was nominated for Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Long Form Video, and Video of the Year. There are also murmurs the singer will take the stage and perform tonight, though we will likely have to tune into the show in order to see if that rumor is true.