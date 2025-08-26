Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce characterized themselves as merely “your English teacher and your gym teacher” in their engagement announcement on Instagram, but the reaction was more akin to the news of a royal wedding. In America, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a record-breaking music star may be the closest thing we have to nobility, and appropriately, the fashion was pure Americana.

Despite all attention falling on Swift’s blinding diamond ring (more on that, below), her engagement outfit was from the most American of brands. The Life of a Showgirl star wore a Polo Ralph Lauren sun dress (which is now sold out) that features halter neck straps and a ruched bodice.

Swift paired the black-and-white striped piece with her signature red lip and brown block heels. Kelce, meanwhile, also turned to the American heritage brand to pop the question. He wore a navy Polo Ralph Lauren polo shirt with khaki shorts and dapper loafers.

As for the ring? Kelce worked with New York-based designer Kindred Lubeck, of Artifex Fine Jewelry, to design the vintage-inspired piece. The sparkler boasts a blinding Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond set in an engraved gold band. Swift added even more sparkle with a diamond-adorned Cartier Panthère watch and petite heart-shaped earrings from FoundRae.

So far, no wedding plans have been announced. Both Swift and Kelce are busy with their professional careers. Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, comes out this October, and Kelce is beginning his 13th season with the NFL this fall.

The proposal comes soon after Swift appeared on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where she discussed the couple’s love story.

“Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago,” Swift said of her now-fiancé’s podcast. The singer continued that Kelce’s shout-out was “such a wild romantic gesture,” saying, “He was just like, standing outside of my window with a boombox being like, ‘I wanna date you! Do you wanna go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet, do you wanna date me?’ I’ve been writing songs about wanting this to happen to me since I was a teenager.”