Tessa Thompson’s Best Style Moments Are Like No One Else's

With an IMDb page already full of genre-defying roles, Tessa Thompson has carved out a wardrobe that’s equally as multifaceted. Known for her knack for fusing classic silhouettes with playful, unexpected twists—think couture meets cool girl nonchalance—she’s established a visual language entirely her own.

Over the years, Thompson’ has come to favor a wardrobe that blends top luxury houses like Chanel and Balenciaga with independent talents such as Khaite and Maria McManus. Oh, and that’s not even mentioning her affinity for archival pieces from Phoebe Philo-era Celine and the like. Throughout it all, whether she’s heading to her next talk show appearance or readying to hit the red carpet, Thompson knows how to speak through fashion. Here, Tessa Thompson’s best style moments.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images Thompson loves a look that’s slightly “wrong,” like this Maria McManus shirt with an abnormally long collar.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sweaters are red carpet-appropriate, according to Thompson.

Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thompson was one of the first to wear Pier Paolo Piccioli’s debut Balenciaga collection on the red carpet.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor was one of the most on-theme guests at the 2025 Met Gala when she wore this ultra-tailored Prabal Gurung suit dress.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She slipped into fashion girl-favorite Khaite for a 2025 screening.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Flexing her fashion nerd status in Phoebe Philo-era Celine from the spring 2018 season.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images An ultra-baggy suit was made even more unconventional thanks to Thompson’s slick styling choices.

Jo Hale/FilmMagic/Getty Images Even Thompson’s little black dress isn’t just a little black dress. This one for a 2024 premiere featured a draped neckline and a relaxed structure.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images Following the 2024 Met Gala, the actor did her version of party style to hit the town.

Derek White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thompson picked mens suiting from Willy Chavarria.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Layering never looked this chic.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Thompson made the bold move to wear hoisery on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in 2022.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The actor doubled down on trompe l'oeil in a full Maison Margiela look.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a stunning design from the independent label, Interior NYC, Thompson dabbled in sheer at the Westworld season four premiere.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A fairytale moment in Carolina Herrera at the 2022 Met Gala.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images Thompson edged-up her babydoll Chanel look with floor-length hair and latex accessories.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Few can pull off lace, sequins, and croc—but Thompson made it work in 2019.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Thompson upped the ante on the exposed bra trend when she paired a cut-out top with unbuttoned dress pants.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thompson turned to Thom Browne for her 2018 Met Gala look.