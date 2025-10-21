Everything About Tessa Thompson’s Outfit Is “Wrong” in Just the Right Way

Tessa Thompson’s take on fall dressing is so “wrong,” it’s entirely “right.” In the midst of promoting her latest film, Hedda, in New York, the actor has made the case for a brand of cool girl dressing that is just slightly off-kilter.

Thompson’s latest experiment came courtesy of a full look from Tory Burch’s spring 2026 collection that centered on bold color and an even bolder silhouette. She wore a bright red maxi skirt low on her waist and styled it with a thick black belt that, for all intents and purposes, was merely for aesthetics. On top, she chose an elevated version of fall knits that, if you look closely, was something of an optical illusion. The double-stacked collar mimicked the look of a cardigan layered on top of a button-up shirt (the collar itself was plated with an origami-inspired fold).

The final “wrong” detail was found in Thompson’s subversive lady pumps. The actor slipped on a pair of burgundy kitten heels with a toe box that was elongated several inches past the norm. In addition to the abnormally long silhouette, her shoes featured a mixed-metal chain along the vamp.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Before her Tory Burch look, Thompson opted for another quietly quirky moment earlier on Tuesday morning. She also turned to signature fall basics in the form of a striped rugby shirt, a check skirt with white piping, and a structured leather moto coat.

But again, it was Thompson’s styling choices that took things to the next level. She wore a pair of dark brown kitten heels that were marked by a pointed toe and a split silhouette that ran along the foot. The finishing touch? An Hermès Birkin decked out with gold bag charms.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Thompson’s penchant for muted statement dressing continued at the Hedda screening at the Museum of Arts and Design on Monday evening. She opted for a pair of midnight blue satin heels, done with a padded front and an elongated heel. The shoe choice popped against Thompson’s elevated set: a silk bomber jacket and lace-trimmed skirt from New York label Maria McManus’s spring 2026 runway show.

From extremely long kitten heels to double-stacked cardigans, Thompson's fall style is all about reimagined classics.