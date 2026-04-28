Teyana Taylor is a relative newcomer to the Met Gala. The Oscar-nominated actor only attended her first in 2021, but in just five years, she’s proven she deserves the elusive invite. Starting with an ab-baring Prabal Gurung dress in 2021, Taylor has managed to stick to the theme each year while still maintaining her style integrity. Last year, she took the biggest risk of all, attending “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” in an over-the-top look designed by famed costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Luckily, we know 2026 will include another appearance from Taylor. The actor is on the event’s host committee, so she’s guaranteed an invite. And considering the theme revolves around the body as a canvas, we can assume Taylor will take the opportunity to show off her famous figure. We could be wrong, however. So, while we wait to see what Taylor wears for this trip up the Met steps, let’s take a look back at her Gala track record.

2025: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Teyana Taylor made quite the statement at the 2025 Met Gala. The multi-hyphenate wore an extravagant look created by Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, inspired by Taylor’s 2018 song, “Rose in Harlem.”

2024: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A blonde Taylor attended the 2024 event in a flower-covered, draped dress fittingly made for her by The Blonds.

2023: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor paid homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala in a custom Thom Browne tweed look with hip cut-outs.

2022: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2022, Taylor walked the Met steps in an ethereal Iris Van Herpen design.