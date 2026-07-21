The power suit is in a period of reinvention. Gone are the standards of rigidly tailored trousers, perfectly coordinating jackets, and fabric neckties fastened just-so. These days, the age-old menswear staple is entering a new, more experimental era—and Teyana Taylor is here to prove it.

At a screening of 72 Hours in New York City on July 20, the Golden Globes winner wore a reworked suit from Saint Laurent’s fall 2026 collection. Her blazer was billowing and oversized, and instead of long slacks, she sported cropped Bermuda shorts. Traditional loafers were traded for Saint Laurent’s Brigitte pumps—chocolate-brown translucent heels with patent-leather piping. The most notable detail, however, was what she wore under the jacket. In place of a buttoned-up shirt, she donned a sculptural gold necklace in the shape of a cravat.

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Taylor is a longtime fan of otherworldly suiting. She has served deconstructed designs by Thom Browne, pulled off retro silhouettes with sequin-embellished lapels, and juxtaposed padded shoulders with low-waisted skirts and balaclavas. In doing so, the 35-year-old star embodies the new era of reworked corporatewear. Aside from Saint Laurent, this refreshed energy was present across the fall 2026 runways. Christian Siriano introduced slanted one-sleeved blazers. Campillo embraced ultra-exaggerated shoulders. Prada paired the suit with bed head and messy makeup. Each look shows that the suit needn’t be strict or aesthetically stagnant. When in doubt, swap a pant for shorts, work in a skin-baring layer, or, as Taylor taught us, put on a statuesque necklace in place of a shirt.

Premiering on Netflix on July 24, 72 Hours is a comedy that stars Taylor alongside Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández and Mason Gooding. While we cannot predict what she might wear next on the film’s press tour, one thing’s for sure—she’ll always be the sharpest dressed.