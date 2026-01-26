Teyana Taylor Shows Up to Couture Week in the Stolen Louvre Jewels—Sort of

Teyana Taylor had her crowning moment at the Golden Globes earlier this month, but today in Paris, she had a coronation of a different kind. Arriving for the first day of couture week, the One Battle After Another star dressed in a look befitting storybook royalty.

Taylor stepped out to the Schiaparelli spring 2026 couture show in an elaborate pearl and diamond tiara paired with a coordinating collier necklace. Created by Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry, the pieces were near-replicas of two 19th century items owned by Princess Eugenie, both of which were stolen in the infamous Louvre Heist. The crown and stomacher (a piece of jewelry specifically designed to be worn on a bodice) were crafted by Alexandre-Gabriel Lemonnier and worn by Eugenie in a Franz Xaver Winterhalter portrait. They were both stolen from the Louvre in October, but the tiara was later found in a damaged state.

“I was going home for a walk from the office, it was right after the jewels had been stolen from the Louvre,” Roseberry told Vanity Fair ahead of the show. “And I was like, wouldn’t it be nice to reimagine the Louvre jewels that were stolen?” Roseberry added his own twist to the jewels, specifically the tiara, and made “more three dimensional.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

While Taylor’s diamond and pearls certainly stole the show, the rest of her ensemble wasn’t too far behind in terms of sheer wow-factor. The actor slipped into a see-through lace dress, styled with a black top coat and towering heels.

Taylor’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week lands squarely in the heart of awards season, where she’s widely considered a front-runner for her first Academy Award in just a few weeks. If this outing is any indication, an Oscars-night turn in Schiaparelli couture wouldn’t be surprising.