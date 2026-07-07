Tilda Swinton is not exactly known for naked dressing. The actor is a master at androgynous edge and otherworldly glamour—but see-through slips? Not quite. However, anything is possible at couture week, and at the Chanel runway show in Paris on July 7, Swinton put her own satisfying spin on sheer.

Arriving hand-in-hand with her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne, Swinton served sultry translucence in an A-line dress from Chanel’s cruise 2027 show. Adorned in a vibrant striped pattern, the design featured a gauzy fabric that exposed the legs, shoulders and chest. Similar to the styling on the runway, she finished the look with an opaque scarf tied asymmetrically around her waist and a pair of Chanel pumps. A subtle nude undergarment created the illusion of exposed dressing without actually revealing any extra skin.

Courtesy of Chanel

At the show, Swinton’s languid draping was subverted by her daughter’s dark Chanel set, which featured metal hardware and a decidedly more structured shape. Together, the duo exuded sartorial balance and the couture equivalent of opposites attract.

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Of course, Swinton is but the latest in a line of A-list actors sporting X-ray pieces. Sheer has proven to be fashion’s most recurring trend in recent seasons—spotted on runways and street style outings alike. Though it may seem intimidating or unwearable, mesh garments present an opportunity for unexpected layering and proportion play.

With a penchant for architectural silhouettes and menswear-inspired codes, Swinton has never been one to follow trends, so it’s fitting that her take would stray from the red-carpet norm. Despite its growing ubiquity, see-through garments—in all their body-accentuating sensationalism—still feel inherently subversive. Perhaps that’s what makes this look in particular such an effortless fit for the seasoned style icon. Everything Swinton wears works, because she always does things her own way, transparently speaking.