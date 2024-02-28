Tilda Swinton plays an eccentric art world outcast in Julio Torre’s A24 comedy Problemista, so it’s only fitting that the Oscar winner looked the very stylish part during the film’s New York City premiere. Last night, Swinton hit the Big Apple wearing a couture suit from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haider Ackermann-designed spring 2023 collection.

Now, this outfit was far, far from your average two-piece suit. Swinton paired her black tuxedo blazer with a royal blue blouse that was trimmed with layers of faux feather embroidery. Although most would’ve gotten lost in the impressive plumage of this look, Swinton handled it with ease, posing with a statuesque elegance that perhaps only she embodies.

Swinton paired her statement top, which featured white cuffs, with sleek, ankle-length dress pants and rounded everything out with strappy black stilettos. The actress went with dewy, natural glam and sported her signature blonde locks in a slicked-back hairstyle.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swinton was joined on the red carpet by producer Ali Herting and her co-stars Julio Torres and Neha Simon. Torres, who acted in, directed, and wrote Problemista, sported a patterned blouse and pleated pants. Even Emma Stone took a momentary pause from her Poor Things Oscars campaign to support the film, stepping out in a cut-out LBD. Stone’s husband, comedian Dave McCary (whome she met while filming the Torres-written Saturday Night Live sketch “Wells For Boys”), looked dapper in a casual suit. Unfortunately, his was not trimmed with faux feathers à la Swinton.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swinton was last spotted on the red carpet late last year when she slipped into another trimmed moment for the Marakech International Film Festival in November. Her Chanel tweed dress was lined with gold buttons and purple fringe along the hem—clearly, Swinton has no problem mixing up classic silhouettes on the red carpet via standout design details. Faux feathers or otherwise.

Problemista is already making its way to theaters this weekend, so it’s likely that Swinton won’t have many more opportunities to follow up her JPG suit. Thankfully, the actress’ character Elizabeth (who is helping her artist employee, played by Torres, with visa problems) looks like she has enough statement fashion of her own to fill in the gaps.