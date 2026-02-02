Winter fashion often centers on necessity rather than aesthetics. It’s more about protecting oneself from the elements, and less about crafting a considered fashion statement. But not for Timothée Chalamet. Over the weekend, the Marty Supreme star proved that the key to winter dressing lies within the details. As it turns out, even when your swaddled in a oversized puffer you can still signal a little hypebeast flair or a quiet luxury touch depending your mood thanks to your accessories.

Smack in the middle of awards season, Chalamet stepped out in a snowy New York City on Friday. He based his outfit around a tried-and-true winter staple for New Yorkers: a black puffer coat from the streetwear label, Thug Club. But it was down below where things heated up—literally.

Chalamet slipped into a pair of wild Ugg boots designed by Jeremy Scott originally for a 2017 collaboration. Centering on the classic boot silhouette, the shoes feature orange and red flames rendered in a cartoon style. Of course, Chalamet’s shoes are something of a cult item among the fashion set. They currently retail right around $600 on secondhand sites, though the brands recently reissued them as well.

BKNYC / BACKGRID

Chalamet debuted his Uggs the day prior during another outing in New York. Despite pairing them with extra-long snow pants, the shoes’s flame-hued toe were still visible. He bundled up in a Comme des Garçons x The North Face technical jacket, which he paired with a Chanel logo beanie. He re-wore the same hat the following night, too.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Chalamet’s weekend of winter fashion didn’t end there. He headed across the Atlantic to London to host a Q&A session for his film, Marty Supreme. The actor continued his penchant for slouchy layers, wearing a slate gray cargo boats and a nylon bomber jacket. Across his chest, Chalamet slung a pristine Hermès mini Kelly in black leather—the ultimate contrast to his hypebeast-y look.

Although our first instinct was that Chalamet borrowed the Hermès grail from the closet of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, the out-of-the-box styling choice was unmistakably, unapologetically Timmy.