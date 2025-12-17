Kylie Jenner isn’t the only woman close to Timothée Chalamet’s heart. At the New York premiere of Chalamet’s new ping pong drama last night, the actor brought his mom, Nicole Flender, as his plus one. She dressed up in head-to-toe Marty Supreme orange, but of course.

It was only right that Chalamet turned to one of his go-to designers for the hometown premiere. The star wore a full suit by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford. Its baggy trousers, matching undershirt, and a double-breasted suit coat were all done in the same vibrant tone. He styled the co-ords with a fringed neck scarf in place of a tie, formal black shoes, and clear glasses, an item that’s become just as much of a Marty Supreme trademark as that jarring neon orange.

Flender opted for a floor-length halter gown designed to match her son’s suit. The matriarch is something of a renaissance woman. She performed in productions like Fiddler on the Roof and Hello Dolly on Broadway growing up, danced with the New York City Ballet, and now works as a real estate agent. But perhaps her most important job is as mom—in addition to last night’s premiere, she’s worn the branded Marty Supreme bomber on her Instagram, the one that Chalamet has been hawking across the globe.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Last week, Chalamet had another special someone accompany him to the film’s Los Angeles premiere in his beau, Kylie Jenner. The couple again embraced the fluorescent orange that’s defined the film’s marketing campaign in matching looks by Chrome Hearts. Chalamet wore a leather suit while Jenner slipped into a plunging floor-length gown with midriff-baring cut-outs.

Chalamet’s more than committing to the bit with Marty Supreme—and his loved ones are coming all for the ride.