There’s nothing quite like a sibiling bond. Even when apart physically—or in the case of Timothée and Pauline Chalamet, separated by the Atlantic Ocean—a familial bond remains rather strong. For the Chalamet siblings over the past few days, that kinship has been punctuated by coordinating styles full of leather.

After hitting up the Paris Fashion Week circuit, Timothée made his way to New York City for a dinner celebrating his newly unveiled Bleu de Chanel campaign on Saturday. Surprisingly (but rather poetically given the event’s location), the actor didn’t wear pieces from Chanel. Instead, he opted for a fresh off-the-runway ensemble from American brand Tom Ford that was designed by their newly appointed creative director Peter Hawkings.

The brown, monochrome look consisted of a neatly tailored pair of pants and a silk button down that the actor left partially open. The focus, though, was certainly on the form-fitting blazer designed in a supple leather. Though Timothée has usually found himself sporting the fabric in the form of baggy motorcycle jackets, the Tom Ford piece added an interesting edge to his ensemble.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The actor added in some more leather, in the form of oxford boots, and rounded things out with a dainty Cartier necklace. Though Timothée’s look possessed a certain downtown edge, over in Paris, Pauline had some fun with her own leathered take on French-girl style.

The actress and writer stepped out to Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2024 show on Monday wearing a full look from the brand. Up top, she layered a black knitted turtleneck that had orange detailing near the shoulders. She then added on a flared leather skirt that was accented by an orange belt and silver stud detailing.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Louis Vuitton is rather renowned for their leather goods, Pauline’s embrace of the fabric didn’t end there. She carried a light brown, monogram bag and completed her ensemble with a pair of below-the-knee black boots.

Fittingly, fashion isn’t the only arena the Chalamet siblings are rather supportive of each other. "My brother loves it,” Pauline said of her role in The Sex Lives of College Girls. “You'll have to get the story from him, because I believe he did watch it with one of my parents. So that is that."