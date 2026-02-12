At Tory Burch’s fall 2026 New York Fashion Week show, mustard-yellow carpeting and retro wood panels at Sotheby’s uptown offices offered a change of pace from the usual warehouse venue. Models like Alex Consani and Emily Ratajkowski paced between the small rooms that served as the runway wearing antique-inspired silhouettes—like robe de style dresses and Grecian draped gowns—while Tessa Thompson and Amanda Seyfried grooved to a remix of Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 in the front row.

Prep met folklore with a utilitarian twist; chunky, Shetland-brushed wool sweaters with distinct collars came layered. Cardigans were done in ornate badla embroidery by artisans from India. True to Burch’s recent exploration in proportion, she scaled up those aforementioned antique-style dresses, along with overcoats and woven jackets. The color palette of tangerine, olive green, and butter yellow brought life to neutrals. (Burch said the lush apricot and saffron-hued corduroys were inspired by her father’s own pair.) A handful of dresses with silky peplums, ruffles, and ruched details felt like the ’80s redux people have been craving.

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Embellishment unscored the collection—even the shoes had a beaded effect. Call it the trinket-fication of fashion, which we’ve been seeing this season during NYFW. At Tory, sardine pins, metal fish necklaces, sculptural wooden earrings wrapped in leather, and geometric belts felt like core parts of the collection.

The designer called fall 2026, “a meditation on what endures, especially in times of chaos and despair,” in the show notes. She also referenced the iconic Bunny Mellon, famed horticulturalist and art collector known for her high-society life and distinction in taste. “The mix reflects how women dress now: by instinct, not rules,” Burch wrote. “No one exemplified this quite like Bunny Mellon, the iconic horticulturist, landscape designer and philanthropist. This collection introduces the Bunny Knot, a detail inspired by a quilted cushion I found in her Antigua home. The simple knot is a reminder of connection, strength and unity.”

Perhaps the biggest early trend to emerge so far this season is designers expressing intuition and feeling as inspiration. It’s been a sentiment expressed both at Rachel Scott’s Proenza Schouler debut and Schiaparelli’s most recent couture collection, along with so many others. In these trying times, it makes sense. Why even bother getting dressed if it doesn’t give you a visceral, emotional reaction?

