Tory Burch’s Spring 2026 Collection Balanced “Precision and Imperfection”

At Tory Burch’s spring 2026 runway show on September 15, the designer solidified herself as the new grand master of reworked, quirky proportions with a wearable twist. Inside the cavernous Art Deco building at One Hanson Place in Brooklyn, models walked beneath the gilded Byzantine tile ceiling, which lent a warm glow to the gold-toned jewelry and long, chunky shell necklaces in the accessories-heavy collection. In terms of ready-to-wear, there were chicly embroidered Edwardian-style slipdresses; low-slung, belted, boxy midi skirts; and intentionally wrinkled frocks.

This season, Burch was focused on all the dynamic sides of a woman—and the various facets of their style. “Women are so complex, and I really want to celebrate that, and their individuality,” Burch told W backstage before the show. “I’m always interested in contrast and the idea of femininity and strength, and that’s how I see American women.” Permanently wrinkled fabrics collided with dropped necklines and cutout blazers had necklaces threaded through them. “I wanted it to almost feel like she fell out of bed,” Burch added. “I wanted the balance of precision and imperfection.”

Burch anchored her everyday necessities (like office-ready trousers, preppy pleated skirts, and tailored trenchcoats) with pieces nodding to maximalism. Think: pilled cashmere sweaters with micro beads woven in the arm. “A lot of the embroideries we’re doing this season are not just about putting something onto a garment, it’s about incorporating it in a garment,” she said. “We had the idea of taking some classic ideas of American sportswear, but always messing it up and twisting it.”

Some outerwear required a second look—or even physical touch. Textural waxed cotton canvas, which felt almost like an oil cloth, dominated the collection. Jersey came to life in the form of flowing, scarlet bodycon gowns. (The body was the focus this season, Burch explained, “instead of draping the jersey.”) Footwear, which has become a cornerstone part of the label’s business, took inspiration from 1950s kitten heels with hand-beaded details, or were leather-embossed with a side of barbed wire. Designers have been taking inspiration from the world of antiques in a major way in recent seasons, and Burch had her own take on the trend: wide, loose dresses resembled 1920s flapper frocks, while the hand-embroidery on sheer silks and sweaters was inspired by sampler needlework from the 19th century.

“I wanted to move things in different directions,” said Burch of her inspiration for spring 2026. “Everything was so buttoned-up and high-waisted, and I wanted to relax it.” One thing’s for sure: there’s never been a better time to get a little weird with your basics.

