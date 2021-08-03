Tracee Ellis Ross Casually Wears a Full Feather Suit Around the House

Tracee Ellis Ross got her start in show business stomping down the famously over-the-top runway of Thierry Mugler. The woman is not afraid of a big fashion statement, even when she’s just lying around the house. The Black-ish star took to Instagram yesterday to share a snap in which she could be seen casually chilling, in an outfit fully adorned with blue feathers from Bottega Veneta.

“Thank you for making this fantastical feathery ‘fit for me!!!” she wrote in the caption. “thank u @karlawelchstylist for always making my fashion dreams come true.”

The outfit pairs a completely feathered long-sleeve top with pants that tone down the feather quotient just enough to see that some navy blue flares lie underneath. Ross, of course, found the perfect blue wall to pose in front of to really highlight the outfit’s color scheme. The High Note actress finished the look with a pair of shoes in a deep oxblood. Her accessories and makeup were kept minimal, but the outfit didn’t really need all that much more to make a statement.

The look comes from Daniel Lee’s pre-fall collection for Bottega Veneta (a similar pair of pants in Bottega’s signature green were also offered). “The world needs fun now,” the designer told Vogue Runway of the collection. “We want to be provoked.” Mission accomplished here.