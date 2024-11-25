Brat summer may technically be over, but Tracee Ellis Ross, for one, is ready to bring its signature color into winter. The actress continued to flex her inimitable fashion sense over the weekend by pairing an off-the-runway look with some choice vintage accessories—all in summer 2024’s preferred shade of neon green.

Ellis Ross kicked off her outfit with a handful of knit pieces from Seán McGirr’s debut fall 2024 collection for McQueen. She paired an oversized chunky sweater with a matching knee-length skirt and bra top. Underneath she added a sheer Margiela bodysuit (in Brat green, of course) and a pair of archival finds from her closet. The actress added some neutrals into her look with almond-toe McQueen pumps (vintage, that is) and a cult-favorite Louis Vuitton accessory. Her graffiti speedy bag is from Marc Jacobs’s beloved collaboration with the American visual artist Stephen Sprouse.

“Paired the new McQueen with my vintage McQueen pumps and my Maison Margiela bodysuit and my old Stephen Sprouse LV speedy” Ellis Ross wrote on Instagram.

@traceeellisross

It’s somehow even more editorial than when the outfit was set down the runway. The model wore the outfit without Ellis Ross’s sheer under-layer and alongside chocolate brown clogs and a studded black bag held haphazardly at the side.

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ellis Ross’s display of personal style here is a bright spot in the world of “full look” styling, or when celebrities wear looks right off the runway with no alterations or add-ons. She could have easily thrown on her go-to neon green Bottega Veneta puddle boots (of which she has five pairs) or worn the McQueen shoes, but instead opted to go the vintage route with her footwear. The actress’s choice of pumps instead of clunky boots added a more elevated, night-out touch to her quirky knitwear while her Louis Vuitton bag exuded a sense of “if you know, you know.”