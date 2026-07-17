The 2000s-era video vixen is a vital pillar of pop culture. Categorized by her glossy pout, sleek hair and ultra-low-rise denim, the music-video archetype has long reigned as an iconic sex symbol of early aughts nostalgia. To celebrate her new album, Tyla just brought that influential aesthetic back.

At the London launch party for her sophomore project A*Pop on July 16, the singer stepped out in a skin-baring set reminiscent of famed music-video model Melyssa Ford. She styled a strappy white bralette with a low-slung Gucci denim skirt, which featured a frayed waistline that she pulled on as she posed. Her torso glistened with glitter, and her hair was slicked back in a half up ponytail. As for footwear, she opted for Rosalie sandals by Christian Louboutin, a crystal-embellished design that wrapped around her feet. In true early 2000s form, she finished the look with a temporary lower-back tattoo: “A*POP” painted on in neon green.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Neon-soaked nostalgia has been an ongoing motif for the South African singer leading up this release. On Instagram, she’s been seen embracing the hue through Spring Breakers-esque imagery—from Triangl bikinis (remember those?) to glow-in-the-dark smudgy body paint. Earlier in the week, she was spotted in Berlin wearing an oversized neon green Yankees windbreaker with no pants and another pair of heavily studded heels.

Gerome Defrance/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A*Pop, which is set to release on July 24, is a continuation of Tyla’s popiano style—which blends pop sounds with South African amapiano music. Ahead of her second album drop, she’s been serving sweat-heavy dance imagery, body-forward accessorizing and references to R&B influences. In Tyla’s universe, however, she’s both the video vixen and the main character.