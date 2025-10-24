Tyla croons “How you say you love me, if you ain’t put me in Chanel?” in her new aptly-titled song, “Chanel.” A simple request, right? Tyla sure thinks so, based on the track’s video, which sees the star decked out in head-to-toe Chanel archive.

For the bouncy visual, Tyla teamed up with her long-time stylist Ron Hartleben to make her Chanel dreams come true. Hartleben searched high and low for Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel relics, ultimately creating a wardrobe that spanned the early 1990s to the mid-2010s. “I wanted to find the craziest things for her to wear, and pay homage to those key moments: Karl’s hip-hop collection, those Peter Lindbergh photos with Linda [Evangelista], and amalgamate them into one modern thing that made sense for Tyla,” Hartleben told Vogue. “Every single piece of clothing in that video ...is Chanel.”

Hartleben sourced each item independently, working with Chanel collectors in “Bumfuck Nowhere” and luxury dealers like Anthology of Style and Vintage Heritage. Rather than dressing Tyla in “full looks,” the stylist’s curated approach allowed the star’s signature style to really shine through.

Here, take in the best vintage references in Tyla’s “Chanel” video.

Tyla loves turning a ladylike tweed corset top into a teensy little dress, and she continued that penchant with a piece from the spring 1993 couture runway. She wore a blush-pink bustier as a mini dress, an item that was originally modeled by Chanel muse, Helena Christensen. Tyla and Hartleben made it pop star-appropriate with a neon yellow bob, piles of Chanel necklaces, and strappy stilettos.

In another scene, Tyla (chicly) threatens her lover with an archival Chanel “gun” and quilted holster. She mixed and matched pieces from several decades, including waist chains from the fall 1991 show (worn by Linda Evangelista) and leg warmers that were featured on the fall 2003 runway.

To make the Chanel heads jealous, Tyla posed with the iconic “Hula Hoop” bag throughout the video. From the spring 2013 runway, the ultra-oversized accessory instantly went down in infamy and remains a favorite relic of fashion fans from Lagerfeld’s time at the French house. The star wore it with an ab-baring bustier top, gym shorts, and spring 2006 heels for good measure.