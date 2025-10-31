Tyla Does Shipwreck Glamour in Mussel Shell Jacket
Tyla loves “Water,” but now she’s set her sights on oceanic glamour. In London last night, the South African singer showed off her mussels—and no, that’s not a typo—in a daring coat that was pure shipwrecked chic.
At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Tyla stepped out in a textured bolero jacket made entirely from re-purposed mussel shells. From rising Greek designer George Trochopoulos’s fall 2025 collection, it featured an ultra-cropped silhouette with layered shells lining the piece. Paired with a low-rise knit skirt with sheer paneling, the look leaned into the recent surge of pirate-esque celebrity looks, but with an unconventional twist thanks to its fabrication.
With a jacket that commanding, Tyla went shirtless for the event. She finished everything off with black stilettos and gold pendant earrings.
Although Trochopoulos is best known for his knitwear (something that’s a favorite of stars like Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and Miley Cyrus), he regularly weaves in found materials—yes, including shellfish—into his work.
While it may seem impractical, there’s actually quite a history of these aquatic treasures making their way into high fashion. Most famously, Alexander McQueen crafted a bodice made entirely from mussels for his namesake brand’s infamous 2001 “Voss” collection. He also featured a dress designed out of clam shells during the same show.
Tyla’s look, while firmly avant-garde, actually aligns with ready-to-wear trends. There were lots of shipwrecked-inspired looks on the recent spring 2026 runways, from pirate-esque jackets at McQueen to sailor hats at Dior.
With her latest look, Tyla’s gone from “Water” to full deep-sea diva.