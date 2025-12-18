Tyler, the Creator’s Style Is on Every Other Guy’s Mood Board

Good red carpet styling always tells a story. True personal style tells a consistent one. There’s no better proof of that than Tyler, the Creator. Whether, he’s walking the red carpet with Gwyneth Paltrow, sitting front row during Paris Fashion Week, headlining Coachella, or snapped by paparazzi, he always looks like he’s dressed from his own, real closet (and impeccably at that). Originally dismissed by detractors as a controversy-courting provocateur, the Los Angeles-born rapper has emerged as one of the most successful male musicians of his generation. Unless you count his cameo in Jackass Forever, he’ll make his Hollywood debut alongside Timothée Chalamet and Paltrow in Marty Supreme. His style has matured alongside his career: his clothing labels Golf Wang and Golf Le FLEUR* are respected hits, he’s collaborated with Louis Vuitton, and he has an ongoing relationship with Converse. His particular style is hard to duplicate, but easy to explain—something like ’80s East Coast hip-hop meets Wes Anderson (whom he’s previously cited as his favorite director), Tyler favors bright colors, cropped pants, preppy sweaters, and socks ...always socks. Take a look through this gallery and you’ll spot lots of recurring elements. Take a look outside of this gallery, and you’ll spot several other young men in Hollywood taking Tyler’s style cues.

2025: Marty Supreme New York Premiere Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images At the New York City premiere of Marty Supreme, Tyler went pastel in a blue, loose-fitting suit.

2025: Marty Supreme Los Angeles Premiere Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images Tyler wore the same hat, belt, glasses, and shoes to the film’s Los Angeles premiere as he did in New York, but with a completely different wardrobe.

2024: The Piano Lesson Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The two accessories here were from Tyler’s own collaborations: the dog-shaped bag was from his capsule collection with Louis Vuitton, and the green sneakers come from the Converse x GOLF le FLEUR* line.

2024: Santa Monica Street Style London Entertainment/GC Images/Getty Images Tyler’s day-to-day wardrobe doesn’t differ all that much from his stagewear or red carpet wear.

2024: Louis Vuitton Collaboration Launch Gregg DeGuire/WWD/Getty Images He wore a dog-printed hoodie from his collaboration with Louis Vuitton to the collection’s launch.

2023: Wales Bonner Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images tyler kept it preppy at the Wales Bonner menswear spring 2024 runway show in Paris. We wouldn’t be surprised if he becomes a face of Hermès eventually—Bonner has been appointed the brand’s menswear creative director.

2023: Louis Vuitton Show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vuitton for Vuitton—simple and effective.

2023: Coachella Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Few men have been able to make socks and strappy sandals work so well so often.

2023: Snowfall Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As it turns out, a puffer jacket can be considered formalwear if you style it correctly.

2023: You People Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Classics, slightly twisted to Tyler’s taste.

2022: Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Paris Party Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He wore a pink cardigan of his own design to Beyoncé’s big Tiffany & Co. party in Paris.

2022: Music in Action Awards Gala Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An expert mix of springtime colors.

2022: New York Street Style Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images This street look is virtually the same outfit formula he wore to the Music in Action Awards Gala.

2022: Jackass Forever Premiere Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyler went with a cardigan and jodhpurs for the Jackass Forever premiere.

2021: Gucci Love Parade Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Short-shorts and a puffer is what you might call “seasonally opposed dressing.”

2021: BET Awards Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a few years, Tyler almost always walked the red carpet with his own luggage.

2020: BRIT Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images He picked up a the BRIT award for best International Male Solo Artist in a snow leopard sweater vest.

2020: Grammy Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images At the Grammys, he channeled The Grand Budapest Hotel for perhaps his most Andersonian look.

2020: Renell Medrano Exhibition Preview Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images He kept it simple but effective to hang with Kendall Jenner in London.

2019: WSJ. Innovator Awards Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Here, Tyler did his version of neutrals, but couldn’t help adding in some color with faint pops of pastels.

2019: LACMA Art + Film Gala David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Tyler was an early champion of the Mary Janes for men movement.

2019: The French Open Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Sporty and simple at the French Open.

2019: Dior Party for Pusha T Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com/Shutterstock Look at these leaves. Or, look at Tyler, the Creator’s mustard yellow polo.

2018: The Grinch Premiere Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock It really does take a keen eye to make khaki Tevas sandals work on a step and repeat.

2018: Grammy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images He unveiled a Dennis Rodman-esque leopard-print buzz cut at the Grammys.

2017: Panorama Music Festival Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images Here, he’s headlining the Panorama Music Festival, but he could have very easily worn this exact outfit to an awards show in 2025.

2016: Bumbershoot Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Preppy and colorful polos and shorts channeled a SoCal ease.

2016: Pharrell Williams Pink Beach Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By 2016, Tyler’s style signatures started to take shape.

2011: MTV Video Music Awards Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock He may only have one sneaker, but at least he has one Moonman.