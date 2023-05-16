It’s only day one of the Cannes Film Festival and the Thurmans are already out in full force. Matriarch Uma and her 21-year-old son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke (what a name) dazzled on the red carpet for the event’s opening premiere of Jeanne du Barry. Uma’s daughter, Maya Hawke, is also set to appear at the festival at some point for her role in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

As always, Thurman was pure elegance on the red carpet—wearing a billowing princess-style gown by Dior and a deep red cape that sat loosely on her shoulders. The Pulp Fiction actress rounded out the dazzling ensemble with a coordinating Chopard beaded choker.

Shortly after appearing on the carpet, Uma graced the stage to present the honorary Palme d’or award to Michael Douglas, in recognition of the actor’s achievements and contributions to film.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Levon stayed traditional for the event, opting for a traditional double breasted suit and patent leather combat boots. Like his sister, he is also pursuing the family craft of acting—he’s currently filming for an upcoming series, The Crowded Room, alongside Tom Holland. Reminder: both their parents are Hollywood bigshots—their father is actor Ethan Hawke.

Cannes is Levon’s first public event in over three years alongside his mother, the last being Dior’s spring/summer 2020 show. However, this year’s premiere wasn't the first time he’s accompanied Uma to the French festival. In 2017, the pair attended the event’s closing ceremony as Uma dazzled in a gold Atelier Versace gown.

Dior haute couture spring/summer 2020 show. Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images